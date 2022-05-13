Ukrainian refugees begin settling in to former resort in Sooke, B.C.

Ukraine: Russians withdraw from city of Kharkiv, batter east

Russian troops are withdrawing from around Ukraine's second-largest city after bombarding it for weeks, the Ukrainian military said Saturday, as Kyiv and Moscow's forces engaged in a grinding battle for the country's eastern industrial heartland. Defence Minister Oleksii Reznikov said Ukraine was 'entering a new - long-term - phase of the war.'

