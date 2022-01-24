Ucluelet water supply line damaged beyond repair, full replacement needed

A drinking water supply line that was damaged last week on the west coast of Vancouver Island is beyond repair and will have to be completely replaced, according to the District of Ucluelet, B.C.

The supply line, which runs across the Ucluelet Inlet to the Yuułuʔiłʔatḥ (Ucluelet) First Nation, may have ruptured due to strong ocean currents following the Jan. 15 volcanic eruption near Tonga, according to the district.

"After careful assessment, it has become clear that the existing water supply line has been damaged beyond repair and will have to be completely replaced in order to ensure a successful and reliable water supply to Yuułuʔiłʔatḥ going forward," the district said in a statement Saturday.

"This obstacle has forced the team to consider every possible option."

Replacement parts were due to arrive on Monday, at which point district staff will try to repurpose an existing underwater line.

"Once installed, we will quickly be able to confirm the usability of the line," the district said.

"This is good news, as the submerged water line, once confirmed as usable, will provide a more reliable, secure, and possibly quicker source of clean drinking water to Yuułuʔiłʔatḥ."

A section of the affected water line is shown: (District of Ucluelet / Facebook)

The damaged line prompted a state of emergency declaration on the First Nation last week. The Yuułuʔiłʔatḥ government urged residents not to use their household water for anything other than flushing toilets.

Bottled water was trucked into the community last week, while a local motel was also offering showers for residents.