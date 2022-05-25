Ucluelet's only family medical clinic saved for another 18 months

The only family medical practice in Ucluelet, B.C., will continue to operate for another 18 months, Island Health announced Wednesday, just one week before the clinic's lease was set to expire.

The Ucluelet Medical Clinic will receive funding from Island Health to help cover overhead costs, such as leasing the space, utilities, janitorial services, and supplies.

The clinic will also alter its schedule, with two physicians available for in-person services on Mondays, and one physician available on Wednesdays,

On Tuesdays, Thursdays, and Fridays, the clinic will only offer virtual services.

Earlier this month, clinic owner Dr. Carrie Marshall said the clinic had been running at an $80,000 deficit over the past few years, despite having more patients than double the town's entire population.

She said there was no way to continue operating the clinic, and no other expenses left to cut, based on her own research and the input of consultants.

Moving forward, Island Health says it will work on developing a primary care network for Ucluelet, in collaboration with community members, the Long Beach Chapter of the Rural and Remote Division of Family Practice, and local Indigenous communities.

Primary care networks connect family clinics with other specialized health-care workers, like nurse practitioners and mental health consultants, according to the health authority.

Island Health says its community health services staff will also be able to work in Ucluelet now, in a dedicated workspace, and store supplies in town.

Previously, these staff members were working in offices and stored supplies and equipment in Tofino, B.C.