Uber 'Rent' coming to Victoria

Ride-hailing giant Uber is still not available in Victoria, but the company's "Uber Rent" service has arrived in B.C.'s capital.

Uber Rent lets users rent a car from a range of car rental companies, like Budget, Hertz and Avis, through the Uber app.

"This is a seamless way to rent a car when you need a vehicle to head out of town, run an errand, or take a weekend getaway," said Uber in a release Monday.

"Booking is fast and easy using your Uber account and payment methods."

The company notes that the flagship Uber ride-hailing service is still under review by the B.C. Passenger Transportation Board (PTB).

In 2021, Uber applied to operate on Vancouver Island, but the PTB denied the application saying it did not believe there was demand for the service in the region, and that local operators needed more time to recover from the pandemic.

Then in 2022, Uber tried to purchase the operating licence of ReRyde, a Vancouver-based company that had already been approved to launch in Victoria.

The process for approving licence transfers is different than applying for an entirely new licence. With a licence transfer, the PTB only examines if the new purchaser is capable of providing adequate service.

There's no timeline yet on when the PTB will finish assessing the transfer. Uber had previously told CTV News that it was hoping to operate in Victoria and Kelowna by the holiday season in 2022, but that timeframe has past.

Uber has released instructions on how to use the Uber Rent function on its app, which has just launched in Victoria and Kelowna.