U.S. woman airlifted to Victoria hospital amid snowstorm

A U.S. woman was brought to Victoria General Hospital for treatment on Tuesday evening due to poor weather in Washington state.

The U.S. Coast Guard was contacted by a hospital in Forks, WA, around 8 p.m. saying that a woman in care was in critical condition and needed to be transferred to a different hospital for a higher level of care.

The coast guard prepared a rescue helicopter to airlift the 42-year-old woman to another hospital.

However, since a winter storm was dumping snow in the Seattle area, the coast guard team was told to take the woman to a hospital north of the border.

"The Coast Guard watchstanders coordinated with the Joint Rescue Coordination Centre Victoria, Canada Patient Transfer Network, Victoria General Hospital and the Air Force Rescue Coordination Center to arrange the transfer," said the U.S. Coast Guard in a release Wednesday.

The woman was driven from Forks to a coast guard station in Port Angeles, WA, by ambulance before being flown to Victoria General Hospital alongside paramedics in a MH-65 Dolphin helicopter.

She arrived at VGH around 12:45 a.m. Wednesday morning.