U.S. seizes 1,400 pounds of meth aboard boat near Canada-U.S. border

Some of the seized meth is shown. (U.S. Customs and Border Protection) Some of the seized meth is shown. (U.S. Customs and Border Protection)

Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Gunman's final 90 minutes fuel questions about police delays

The gunman who massacred 19 children and two teachers at a Texas elementary school was inside for more than an hour before he was killed in a shootout, law enforcement authorities said Thursday amid mounting public anger and scrutiny over their response to the rampage.

Trudeau signals new gun-control changes coming; here's what the Liberals have promised

In the wake of a horrific mass shooting at an elementary school in Texas, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has signalled that the Canadian government will be moving ahead on new gun-control measures 'in the coming weeks.' In previous Parliaments, the Liberals have made changes to Canada's gun laws, but in the 2021 federal election, Trudeau promised to go further.

Vancouver

Edmonton

Toronto

Calgary

Montreal

Atlantic

Winnipeg

Kitchener

Regina

Barrie

Saskatoon

Northern Ontario