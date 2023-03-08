U.S. and Canadian First Nations call for return of Sidney-Anacortes ferry

Two First Nations on either side of the Canada-U.S. border are calling on Washington State Ferries to reinstate its service between Sidney, B.C., and Anacortes, Wash.

The Tsawout Nation in Central Saanich has strong ties with its neighbours to the south.

"We’re all really one big family," said Eric Pelkey, Hereditary Chief of the Tsawout Nation.

He means it literally.

When the border was established in the Pacific Northwest between Canada and the U.S., many Indigenous families became separated by their citizenship.

"We still maintain our ties together with them even though it’s very difficult now," said Pelkey.

For generations, families have lived on either side of the border.

Roughly a century ago, a ferry service was established between Anacortes and Sidney. The service was suspended in 2020, and last week, Washington State Ferries said the ferry route would not return until 2030 at the earliest.

"The decision has been made that we just don’t have the vessels to reliably run that route anymore," said Ian Sterling, spokesperson for Washington State Ferries on March 1.

The Anactores Ferry Terminal is pictured in Sidney, B.C. (CTV News)Pelkey says the Tsawout Nation is hopeful the ferry will return "before 2030."

He says the Vancouver Island First Nation is calling on Washington State Ferries to reinstate the service.

Similar sentiments are being felt south of the border.

"We want this reinstated," said Tom Wooten, chairperson of the Samish Indian Nation in Anacortes.

"We get together across the border and share our traditions and ceremonies, and it's impacted," he said.

The Nation is working with the mayor of Anacortes to lobby state legislators to get the ferry sailing again.

"I moved up here in 1995," said Jonathan Bill, a member of the Tsawout Nation.

Bill was born in Washington state. He and his brother often travel south for cultural work.

"My brother just recently went through, travelling across just last week," said Bill.

His brother had to board a BC Ferries vessel, then travel south through the border on the mainland to reach his destination.

The journey turned what was once a quick trip into a 10-hour day.

Both Nations are hopeful that their voices will be heard.

"Because really, we’re all one people," said Pelkey.

"The ties are there," said Wooten. "You can’t deny it."