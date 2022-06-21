Twitter partners with Haida artist to celebrate Indigenous History Month
Twitter partners with Haida artist to celebrate Indigenous History Month
Twitter Canada is using Haida artist Jaalen Edenshaw's work to celebrate National Indigenous History Month.
The Naaxiin graphic Edenshaw created will appear beside hashtags related to National Indigenous History Month or Indigenous Peoples Day throughout June.
It is the fifth year that Twitter Canada has worked with an Indigenous artist to mark the occasion.
Naaxiin is the word used by the Haida for the form line-designed chief's robe commonly known as Chilkat.
Edenshaw chose this symbol because it is relevant to Indigenous communities beyond the Haida.
"It's still a north coast design but represents a wider group of people," he said.
Edenshaw suspects Twitter approached him for the project after they saw the collection of Haida emojis he created in 2020 in collaboration with Geoff Horner. The set has over 60 downloadable icons, including faces, symbols and common expressions.
Emojis have become a major form of communication, but they all have the same visual style, he explained.
He wanted to give options for young people to communicate with their own Haida aesthetic and stories.
For Edenshaw, it was a fun project saying he tries not to take himself too seriously.
"Everyone seems to like them," he said.
Edenshaw and his brother, Gwaai Edenshaw, co-founded K'alts'ida K'ah (Laughing Crow), a collective to tell Haida stories and promote the Haida language through art. They have a workshop in Masset, B.C.
While he doesn't use Twitter or emojis himself, Edenshaw said his kids do.
Gwaai added that he created a Twitter account for their collective but swiftly forgot the password.
Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Airlines must be accountable for flight problems: transport minister
Transport Minister Omar Alghabra says airlines must take ownership of the travel turbulence playing out at airports across the country.
2 Canadians found dead of knife wounds in Mexico resort
Two Canadians have been found dead of knife wounds in Mexico's Caribbean coast resort of Playa del Carmen, the state prosecutor's office said Tuesday.
OECD projects the global economy will weaken sharply - where does Canada stand?
A recent report by the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development shows a grim projection of the global economy, torn by the COVID-19 pandemic and Russia’s war against Ukraine.
Police watchdog clears Vancouver officers who fired non-lethal rounds at 'Freedom Convoy' protesters
Ontario’s police watchdog has cleared two Vancouver police officers who fired non-lethal rounds at two protesters in Ottawa during the ‘Freedom Convoy’ protests.
Ontario father whose three children were killed by drunk driver in 2015 dies
An Ontario father, who lost his three young children and father-in-law in a September 2015 impaired driving crash in Vaughan, Ont., has died. York Regional Police Chief Jim MacSween confirmed the passing of Edward Lake.
Mandatory quarantine still a hurdle for unvaccinated Canadians hoping to go abroad
Although experts expect relaxing Canada's travel rules will be a boon for the domestic tourism sector, they note the continued requirements for unvaccinated Canadians crossing the border could limit their ability to roam abroad as they still have to quarantine for 14 days upon return.
Ontario residential school survivors reflect on National Indigenous Peoples Day
National Indigenous Peoples Day is seen in a new light by some this year as the first since Ontario earmarked funding for residential school burial site investigations. The Progressive Conservatives promised last November to double a $10-million investment they had designated for such searches.
'They had done the impossible': Ukraine's secret, deadly helicopter rescue missions
A series of clandestine, against-the-odds, terrain-hugging, high-speed helicopter missions to reach the Azovstal defenders in March, April and May are being celebrated in Ukraine. Some ended in catastrophe; each grew progressively riskier as Russian air defence batteries caught on.
Stephen Colbert explains staff arrests at Capitol: 'This was first-degree puppetry'
Late-night TV talk show host Stephen Colbert says members of his staff including 'Triumph the Insult Comic Dog,' went to film a comedy segment tied to the January 6th hearings for two days last week in the congressional offices across from the Capitol.
Vancouver
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | 7 sexual assaults in 3 days believed to be committed by same suspect in Metro Vancouver
Police in Metro Vancouver say they believe that one man is behind seven sexual assaults and an indecent act all reported in the span of three days.
-
Driver, 'accomplice' allegedly involved in fatal hit-and-run arrested: Vancouver police
The Vancouver driver allegedly involved in a fatal hit-and-run over the weekend and his possible accomplice have been arrested.
-
Watch the Miami Dolphins try to pronounce the name of their teammate's B.C. hometown
The Miami Dolphins posted video on social media recently showing their efforts to pronounce the name of teammate Jevon Holland's hometown of Coquitlam, B.C.
Edmonton
-
Edmonton Oilers sign head coach Woodcroft to three-year extension
The Edmonton Oilers have signed head coach Jay Woodcroft to a three-year contract extension, rewarding him for leading the team to the NHL Western Conference final.
-
46-year-old fatally shot near Sylvan Lake; RCMP investigating as homicide
Mounties are calling a fatal shooting in a rural area west of Red Deer a homicide.
-
Parks Canada steps up enforcement after 3 grizzly bear deaths in 3 weeks
Parks Canada is asking motorists to slow down and watch for wildlife after three grizzly bears were struck and killed in Jasper and Yoho national parks earlier this month.
Toronto
-
Summer begins today and it may be warmer than normal. Here is what you need to know
Summer officially begins today in the northern hemisphere and it’s likely to be a scorcher.
-
Developers could cancel about 5,000 new condo units as construction prices rise, industry observer says
Developers could cancel the construction of approximately 5,000 new condominium units in Toronto in response to rising material and labour costs, an analysis conducted by the real estate research firm Urbanation has found.
-
Ontario father whose three children were killed by drunk driver in 2015 dies
An Ontario father, who lost his three young children and father-in-law in a September 2015 impaired driving crash in Vaughan, Ont., has died. York Regional Police Chief Jim MacSween confirmed the passing of Edward Lake.
Calgary
-
BMO Centre expansion on schedule, Stampede visitors to get early glimpse
Once complete, the expanded BMO Centre will be one of the largest convention centres in Western Canada as well as Stampede Park's tallest permanent building.
-
Alberta housing starts rebound to 2015 levels as oil prices surge
Housing starts in Alberta are at a seven-year high as surging oil prices fuel a fresh building boom in the province.
-
Calgary's Ronald McDonald House creates 60 new suites thanks to $1M grant
RMHC Alberta CEO Jason Evanson says while Ronald McDonald Houses in Alberta are full, they're still only meeting 14 per cent of demand.
Montreal
-
Quebec Liberals could lose Montreal strongholds, other ridings to CAQ: polls
After losing all seats except those in and around the Montreal and Gatineau regions, new polling suggests the Quebec Liberal Party may lose some strongholds to the Coalition Avenir Québec in the upcoming election.
-
Quebec health officials say there are 171 confirmed monkeypox cases in province
Quebec health authorities are reporting another 30 new cases of monkeypox, for a total of 171 since the start of the outbreak in the province.
-
2 Canadians found dead of knife wounds in Mexico resort
Two Canadians have been found dead of knife wounds in Mexico's Caribbean coast resort of Playa del Carmen, the state prosecutor's office said Tuesday.
Atlantic
-
NEW
NEW | RCMP statements were riddled with mistakes and omissions after N.S. mass shooting
In the days following the mass shooting that left 22 people dead in Nova Scotia, the RCMP's statements to the public were riddled with mistakes, confusion and omissions, a newly released report reveals.
-
Nova Scotia's public housing is poorly monitored, units are underutilized: AG report
Nova Scotia’s auditor general has discovered cracks in the province’s public housing foundation. There are 6,000 families on the wait list for one of Nova Scotia’s 11,200 public housing units, but a new report has found that 1,500 of those housing units are underutilized.
-
N.B. reports no new COVID-19-related deaths, drop in new cases and hospitalizations
New Brunswick is reporting no new COVID-19-related deaths, as well as a drop in new cases and hospitalizations in its weekly update.
Winnipeg
-
Three teens charged following shooting at Red River Exhibition: Winnipeg police
Three teens have been charged in connection to a shooting at the Red River Exhibition that sent a 16-year-old to hospital Monday night.
-
How Manitoba is marking National Indigenous Peoples Day
June 21 marks National Indigenous People’s Day, an occasion for Canadians to recognize and celebrate the heritage, cultures and outstanding contributions of First Nations, Inuit and Métis people in our country.
-
Suspect in a January 2022 homicide has died: Winnipeg police
Officers with the Winnipeg Police Service said the suspect in a January 2022 homicide died last month.
Kitchener
-
Heat warnings for parts of southwestern Ontario
Environment Canada says southwestern Ontario could be in for a two-day heat event, with temperatures rising into the low to mid-30s.
-
Three teen girls charged with assault at Kitchener high school
Three teen girls have been charged with an assault at Huron Heights Secondary School in Kitchener.
-
WRDSB chair defends suspension of trustee
The chair of Waterloo Region's public school board is defending the process that led to the suspension of a trustee from board meetings.
Regina
-
Environment Canada confirms tornado near Rheinfeld Sask.
Environment Canada confirmed in a news release Tuesday that a tornado touched down near the hamlet of Rheinfeld during the intense thunderstorms of June 20.
-
Missing teen found dead near shore of Sask. lake: RCMP
A teenage boy who was reported missing near Buffalo Pound Provincial Park in Saskatchewan was found dead early Tuesday morning.
-
Weyburn, Sask. dealing with flooding following overnight rainstorm
Weyburn, Sask. is experiencing flooding after a large amount of rain overnight, according to the city’s police department.
Barrie
-
Traffic stop in Orillia leads to drug-related charges for three people
Three Simcoe County residents face several charges after police say they seized suspected cocaine after stopping a vehicle for not having proper headlights in Orillia.
-
Several commercial vehicles inspected during safety blitz pulled from the road: SSP
Over 60 percent of the commercial vehicles inspected during a one-day safety blitz in Bradford West Gwillimbury last week were taken out of service.
-
Tampon Tuesdays collection begins
The community is encouraged to collect menstrual products and raise awareness about period poverty each June.
Saskatoon
-
Saskatoon thunderstorm unleashes up to 75mm of rain in 1 hour
A highly localized thunderstorm was to blame for the deluge of water that put much of southern and eastern Saskatoon underwater Monday afternoon.
-
Sask. RCMP looking for two suspects in La Ronge shooting
RMCP in La Ronge have charged two individuals in a shooting that prompted a public safety alert.
-
Saskatoon Lighthouse director used shelter funds for personal loans
An independent investigation has revealed an 'overarching culture' of mixing personal financial interests with those of one of Saskatoon's most high-profile non-profits.
Northern Ontario
-
More than a puddle: Timmins driver escapes sinkhole
It was a close call for a Timmins driver early Monday morning when what looked like a puddle turned out to be a big sinkhole.
-
Splash park to operate in Sudbury's Bell Park in July
An inflatable water park will open on Ramsey Lake in early July, Greater Sudbury said Tuesday.
-
'Vulgar' Vagnini should have his pay docked, Sudbury integrity commissioner rules
Michael Vagnini, Greater Sudbury's councillor for Ward 2, has run afoul of the city's integrity commissioner for swearing at city staff and for a bizarre YouTube video he posted to social media.