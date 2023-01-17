Turpel-Lafond returns honorary doctorate to Vancouver Island University

Mary-Ellen Turpel-Lafond, a celebrated lawyer who served as B.C.'s first representative for children and youth and who was selected as an independent investigator into anti-Indigenous racism in the province's health-care system, has returned her honorary doctorate to Vancouver Island University (VIU).

The announcement comes months after a CBC report scrutinized her claims of having an Indigenous background.

The report led to several calls for post-secondary institutions to rescind her honorary degrees.

Last week, the University of British Columbia confirmed that Turpel-Lafond was no longer working at the school.

On Tuesday, VIU said Turpel-Lafond returned the honorary doctorate of laws presented to her by the university in 2013 after the school informed her that it was reviewing her eligibility for the award.

The university noted that it had been contacted by the Indigenous Women’s Collective to review Turpel-Lafond's eligibility for the honorary doctorate following the CBC report in October 2022.

The school says it is already working on creating an "Indigenous Identity Policy" and that it will review the procedures it has in place for nominating, awarding and rescinding its honorary doctorates moving forward.

"False claims of Indigenous ancestry cause harm to Indigenous peoples," said VIU president and vice-chancellor Dr. Deborah Saucier in the announcement Tuesday.

"This is why VIU’s future policy on Indigenous identity will honour the contributions of Indigenous students, faculty, staff and community leaders and will include safeguards to confirm Indigenous identity going forward," she said.

With files from CTV News Vancouver's Bhinder Sajan