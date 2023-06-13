Tsawwassen-Swartz Bay ferries cancelled due to weather

Two sailings between Tsawwassen and Swartz Bay have been cancelled Tuesday due to forecasted adverse weather and high winds, BC Ferries announced.

The Queen of New Westminster will not be departing Tsawwassen at 4 p.m. or Swartz Bay at 6 p.m.

Other sailings on this route are expected to proceed as scheduled, according to BC Ferries.

"The safety of our passengers and crew is of primary importance to us. We apologize for any inconvenience as a result of these cancellations,” BC Ferries wrote in a news release.

BC Ferries will contact those who have booked the cancelled sailings to let them know if there is space available on an alternate sailing later in the day, or if their booking must be cancelled, according to the news release.

Cancelled bookings will be refunded, the ferry service said.

Environment and Climate Change Canada has issued a wind warning for western Vancouver Island, with winds expected to reach up to 80 km/h Tuesday.