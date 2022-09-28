Transportation Safety Board probes tour boat sinking off Haida Gwaii

On Sept. 10, the coast guard got a call that the M.V. Island Bay was tilted and unstable on the east coast of Moresby Island in Gwaii Haanas National Park Reserve. (Canadian Coast Guard) On Sept. 10, the coast guard got a call that the M.V. Island Bay was tilted and unstable on the east coast of Moresby Island in Gwaii Haanas National Park Reserve. (Canadian Coast Guard)

Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Vancouver

Edmonton

Toronto

Calgary

Montreal

Atlantic

Winnipeg

Kitchener

Regina

Barrie

Saskatoon

Northern Ontario