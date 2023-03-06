Traffic disruptions begin on Langford Parkway for BC Hydro pole relocation

The City of Langford is warning drivers of traffic disruptions along Langford Parkway as crews work to move a BC Hydro transmission pole, which is part of the city's project to expand its new Starlight Stadium.

From March 5 to March 31, traffic will be lowered to single-lane alternating traffic 24 hours a day, with intermittent road closures, between Jacklin Road and Langford Lake Road.

Businesses in the area will remain open during construction and emergency vehicles will be allowed to pass at all times, according to the city.

Drivers are asked to follow all construction signs and the direction of traffic control staff at the site.

Commuters should expect delays, the city adds.

"We apologize for the inconvenience," said the city in a release Friday.

STADIUM EXPANSION

The relocation of the BC Hydro transmission tower is part of the city's approximately $8-million plan to expand Starlight Stadium.

The expansion will double the stadium's seating capacity from 5,000 to 10,000, but requires two BC Hydro transmission towers to be moved in the process.

One tower only had to be moved several metres, while the other had to be moved from inside the stadium to further north along Langford Parkway.

When the city announced the expansion project last year, nearby businesses said they were excited for the increased draw to the stadium.

"It’s been in the works for many years," said Yari Nielsen, director of parks and recreation in Langford, in late November.

"Since Rugby Canada arrived in Langford, we’ve been talking about moving the pole, opening more space on the side for fans, and making sure that mainly fans' and players' safety is the main objective here."

The affected traffic area is shown. (City of Langford)