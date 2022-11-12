Town mourns death of former Comox Mayor Russ Arnott

Former Comox Mayor Russ Arnott has died.

The town confirmed Arnott's death in a statement Saturday, announcing that flags had been lowered to half-mast in his honour.

"Mayor Arnott passed away surrounded by the comfort of his family on Nov. 11, 2022," the town's statement reads.

"During his time in office, Mayor Arnott has showed a genuine love for the people and this community. He led the town through the years of the unprecedented pandemic and helped to build resiliency for a brighter tomorrow. Mayor Arnott lived to serve people, to make a difference, and inspire others to do the same. He will be greatly missed, but his legacy and visionary attributes will live forever."

Arnott had planned to run for re-election this year, but dropped out before the nomination deadline. In a post on his Facebook page in early September, he wrote:

"I've had a great run these past four years (11 altogether as councillor) and cherished every moment serving you, but life has very recently thrown me a curveball that I did not see coming."

His successor, Nicole Minions, offered her condolences to Arnott's family and the town more broadly in a Facebook post Friday evening.

"Russ has been a community pillar for decades; awarded Freedom of the Town just last month for his accomplishments and character," Minions wrote. "We give thanks for the 11-plus years of community service Russ served, most recently as our mayor from 2018-2022. His legacy will continue in the lessons he taught and the positive change he brought into Comox."