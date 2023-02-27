Tourists assaulted, dog kicked in random attack in Victoria: police

Victoria police are asking the public to help identify a man who investigators say was caught on video assaulting a couple and kicking their dog.

Patrol officers were called just after 11 p.m. Saturday after the couple, who are tourists from outside Canada, were randomly attacked by a stranger, police said in a release Monday.

Investigators are looking for a while man between 25 and 35 years old, standing six feet, two inches tall. He is described as having a heavy build and bark brown hair that is thinning at the crown. (VicPD)

The incident happened shortly after the couple left their hotel in the 700-block of Government Street.

The couple told police the man kicked their dog and then got into a physical altercation with them.

Police say the man argued with the couple and then left the scene before officers arrived.

Neither the couple nor their dog required medical attention, but they were shaken by the attack, police said.

Surveillance images of the alleged perpetrator were released by police Monday.

He was wearing a black plaid hooded sweater, blue jeans and a dark puffy vest.

Police say he was last seen walking southbound.

Anyone with information about the man is asked to contact Victoria police at 250-995-7654 or report anonymously to Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.