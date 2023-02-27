Tourists assaulted, dog kicked in random attack in Victoria: police

The incident happened shortly after the couple left their hotel in the 700-block of Government Street, police said. (VicPD) The incident happened shortly after the couple left their hotel in the 700-block of Government Street, police said. (VicPD)

Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Vancouver

Edmonton

Toronto

Calgary

Montreal

Atlantic

Winnipeg

Kitchener

Regina

Barrie

Saskatoon

Northern Ontario