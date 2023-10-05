Tour de Rock still $100k from fundraising goal as ride nears end
With one more day on the bikes to go, Tour de Rock riders are confident they’ll reach their $1-million fundraising goal.
"It's so close we can taste it,” said Johnny Novak, rider and co-host of 107.3 Virgin Mornings.
As of Thursday afternoon, the team was closing in on $900,000 raised for childhood cancer research.
“I am totally confident that Vancouver Island will help this team get to $1 million,” said Steven Robinson, a member of the team’s support crew.
Confident, despite the surging cost of living.
“It makes donors pause for a moment and re-evaluate what they’ve got going on in their lives,” Robinson said.
“Then they refocus their energy on helping kids with cancer and that trumps mortgages and car payments and six percent grocery increases because kids need an army and we step up.”
Riders made well over a dozen stops at schools and business around greater Victoria Thursday.
Oak Bay High School was the first of the day, where students raised more than $25,000 for the Canadian Cancer Society.
“Nothing is going to stop us until we raise $1 million,” Novak said.
Whether the team pedals past that goal will be revealed Friday at 4:45 p.m., during the Tour de Rock finale at the B.C. legislature.
Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
BREAKING Canada given 5 days to reduce diplomatic staff in India, majority evacuated: sources
The Indian government has given Ottawa until Oct. 10 to reduce Canadian diplomatic staff in that country to a level on par with the number of Indian diplomats in Canada, sources tell CTV News.
Price freezes, discounts on pantry items among grocery stabilization efforts coming 'soon': minister
Canadians frustrated by their food bills will 'soon' start to see the big grocers taking action to address prices, including price freezes and price-matching campaigns, Industry Minister Francois-Philippe Champagne announced Thursday, providing an update on what he is calling the 'initial commitments' from Loblaw, Metro, Empire, Walmart and Costco.
Here’s what El Nino means for Canada's winter
After seven years of La Nina conditions, the surface temperature of the central and eastern tropical Pacific Ocean has warmed again, signalling the switch to a global El Nino event. Here is what Canadians can expect this El Nino winter.
A senior who gave up waiting in an ER after 7 hours died an hour after she left. Her story is not uncommon in Canada
The number of Canadians who visit emergency departments across the country only to give up and leave before they receive any care has increased more than fivefold, according to new data collected by CTV News.
Ukrainian officials say a Russian attack on a village cafe killed 51 people
A Russian rocket blast turned a village cafe and store in eastern Ukraine into rubble Thursday, killing at least 51 civilians in one of the deadliest attacks in the war in months, according to President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and other top officials in Kyiv.
Tracking Philippe: How the tropical storm will impact each of the Maritime provinces
As of Thursday afternoon, Philippe is still a tropical storm as it travels north towards Bermuda.
Drone attack kills 80 and wounds 240 at a packed Syrian military graduation ceremony, official says
A drone attack hit a crowded military graduation ceremony Thursday in the Syrian city of Homs, killing 80 people and wounding 240, the health minister said, in one of the deadliest recent attacks on an army that's been fighting a civil war for more than a decade.
B.C. bringing in ban on drug use in public spaces
B.C. will be banning the use of illicit drugs in parks and on beaches, as well as near doorways and bus stops.
Ozempic and similar drugs linked to gastrointestinal conditions: B.C. researchers
People using diabetes drugs such as Ozempic for weight loss are at higher risk of pancreatitis, bowel obstruction and stomach paralysis compared to those who use another medication approved specifically for obesity management, a University of British Columbia study suggests.
Vancouver
-
Homes evacuated in Mission, B.C., amid police manhunt for arson suspect
Several homes were evacuated in a rural area of Mission, B.C., on Thursday as authorities searched for a man suspected in multiple arsons.
-
B.C. COVID-19 hospitalizations reach their highest level in 2023 so far
The B.C. Centre for Disease Control reported 422 people in hospital with COVID-19 Thursday, more than five times as many as there were just two months ago.
-
1 dead after fiery crash closes Highway 1 in B.C. Interior
A fiery crash has left one person dead and shut down Highway 1 between Spences Bridge and Cache Creek in the B.C. Interior.
Edmonton
-
Impairment likely a factor in multi-vehicle Anthony Henday Drive crash: police
Charges are pending against a 35-year-old man who is believed to have crashed into two vehicles on Anthony Henday Drive Thursday morning while impaired.
-
New tennis 'bubble' offers year-round courts in Edmonton
The Saville Tennis Centre houses six new tennis courts in an air-supported bubble near the Saville Community Sports Centre.
-
Toronto Raptors president helps unveil new basketball court in Edmonton
Eager junior high students in northeast Edmonton finally had the opportunity to try out their school's new basketball court Thursday afternoon, with an appearance from an NBA executive.
Toronto
-
WATCH
WATCH Video shows man being led away in handcuffs following double stabbing in Toronto
Video obtained by CP24 shows a man being led away in handcuffs following a stabbing at an apartment building in North York that left a man dead and his wife injured on Thursday morning.
-
Husband of Toronto mother struck by stray bullet opens up about grief of life without her
The husband of a woman and mother of two young daughters who was killed in Toronto’s east-end this summer is opening up about the grief that he lives with and the circumstances that led up to the tragedy.
-
'Shelters are full': Refugees gather outside downtown Toronto intake centre
It was a troubling scene this summer and it’s happening again now as dozens of refugee claimants and asylum seekers wait outside Toronto’s Central Intake facility at 129 Peter St., hoping that a space might be found for them in the shelter system.
Calgary
-
'Complete shock': Lethbridge high school shaken following sexual assault allegations
Students at Chinook High School in Lethbridge said there was a sombre, uneasy feeling the day after police searched a football locker room for forensic evidence in connection to an alleged sexual assault.
-
Calgary police investigate possible abduction
Officers were 'called to the area of 2220 Centre St. N.E. for reports of a woman being forced into a vehicle by an unknown man.'
-
Former Wimbledon finalist Sabine Lisicki, 2 others confirm they're playing in Calgary National Bank Challenger
A former Wimbledon women's finalist, a former Wimbledon girl's singles champ and a winner of 14 ATP Challenger titles have all confirmed they will be competing at the Calgary National Bank Challenger Tournament next month.
Montreal
-
4 students arrested in Quebec after video shows teen repeatedly hit in the face
Police on Montreal's South Shore say four teenagers have been arrested in connection with a video showing a violent attack on a 16-year-old boy near a local high school.
-
WEATHER
WEATHER Heavy rain coming after Montreal breaks another heat record
After a sunny and very hot start to the month of October, featuring record-breaking heat, southwestern Quebec is bracing for big weather changes this Thanksgiving weekend. Heavy rain is expected to move in as two cold fronts from Ontario collide with moisture from the remnants of tropical storm Philippe.
-
Montreal sees decline in new housing construction to start 2023
The Canadian Mortgage and Housing Corporation released its housing starts for the first six months of 2023, and Montreal saw a steep decline compared to 2022.
Atlantic
-
Tracking Philippe: How the tropical storm will impact each of the Maritime provinces
As of Thursday afternoon, Philippe is still a tropical storm as it travels north towards Bermuda.
-
Chief, mayor call for P.E.I. village councillor's resignation over racist sign
A First Nation chief and the mayor of a Prince Edward Island community are calling for a councillor to resign over a sign posted on his property denying the existence of residential school graves.
-
‘We need more resources’: More Nova Scotians leaving emergency rooms without seeing a doctor
Cape Breton-based emergency physician Dr. Margaret Fraser wasn’t surprised to hear that national numbers collected by CTV reveal a big spike in the number of people across the country who come to an emergency department for care, and then leave after growing tired of waiting.
Winnipeg
-
Winnipeg man arrested in months-long money laundering investigation: RCMP
Mounties allege a Winnipeg man trafficked drugs into remote First Nations communities and attempted to launder the 'significant' proceeds through casino games in the city.
-
'A milestone': Kinew and Stefanson meet for premier to premier meeting
Premier Designate Wab Kinew stepped foot inside the office he will call home at the Manitoba legislature to meet with the outgoing premier.
-
Walls at Winnipeg's Fort Gibraltar coming down months after walkway collapse
Organizers of Festival du Voyageur said they are prioritizing the safety and health of those who attend the event after a walkway collapse at Fort Gibraltar sent 17 people to hospital in May.
Kitchener
-
Homeowner describes alleged assault at knifepoint in his Cambridge home
A violent break-in and arrest has left some in a Cambridge neighbourhood on edge.
-
Average home sale price in Waterloo Region sinks for third straight month
The average home sale price in Waterloo Region decreased for the third consecutive month in September. Including all property types, it now sits at $757,753.
-
Niagara Falls police search for missing teen believed to be in Waterloo Region
Police in Niagara Falls are looking for a teen that could be in Waterloo Region.
Regina
-
'This is our home': Residents and staff protest closure of Regina Lutheran Home
There are more calls on the provincial government to take over operation of a Regina nursing home. The Regina Lutheran Home will close next spring, forcing 62 residents to move.
-
Teens charged after alleged bear spray, weapon assault at Regina high school
Three teenagers are facing weapons-related charges after students were bear sprayed and one was allegedly assaulted with a weapon at Regina's Thom Collegiate Wednesday afternoon.
-
Sask. man in court battle with crypto exchange lost over $240K to fraud
A Sask. man who lost $240,000 in a cryptocurrency fraud is unlikely to get his money back anytime soon, a judge ruled.
Barrie
-
WITH VIDEO
WITH VIDEO Vandals pour gasoline in driveway, attempt to set fire, and damage cars at Barrie home
Police in Barrie are investigating after two suspects captured on surveillance camera poured gasoline on a driveway, damaged cars, spray-painted property and attempted to set a fire at the residence.
-
19-year-old man charged in rollover in Oro-Medonte that killed Barrie teen, injured others
Police arrested a young Barrie man in connection with a fatal crash that happened in Oro-Medonte in the spring.
-
Cedar Pointe Drive access from Dunlop St. reopens, but construction isn't over yet
Following months of delays, access to Cedar Pointe Drive from Dunlop Street in Barrie has reopened to traffic, but construction in the area is far from done.
Saskatoon
-
Former Legacy Christian Academy coach pleads guilty to sex crimes
A former coach at a private religious school pleaded guilty to sexual assault at Saskatoon Provincial Court on Thursday.
-
Fiery Sask. train derailment caused by broken track: report
According to a newly released report, a fiery Saskatchewan train derailment was caused by a broken rail.
-
Sask. plans to recruit physician assistants
The Saskatchewan Health Authority plans to hire a dozen physician assistants (PAs) during a fall recruitment push.
Northern Ontario
-
Sudbury fire crews called to explosion, fire at encampment in bush
Sudbury fire crews were called to the scene of an explosion at an encampment in a wooded area in the Donovan neighbourhood Thursday morning.
-
Former North Bay bookkeeper guilty of stealing $100Ks from employer to gamble at casino
The Superior Court of Justice was tasked recently with determining just how much a former bookkeeper stole when she worked for a North Bay business more than a decade ago.
-
Sex offender in Elliot Lake charged with sexually assaulting children
A convicted sex offender is facing 22 new charges after he was arrested for violating parole conditions in Elliot Lake last month.