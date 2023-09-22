The Cops for Cancer Tour de Rock bike ride returns to Vancouver Island on Saturday.

The 14-day fundraising ride across the island aims to raise money for childhood cancer research and support for families affected by childhood cancer.

Tour de Rock will kick off in Port Alice on Saturday and end in Victoria on Oct. 6.

There are several scheduled events and activities throughout the tour where riders will engage with local communities, schools and residents along the route.

Bell Media's team rider Johnny Novak will be along for the trip. You can donate to help him meet his $10,000 fundraising goal here.