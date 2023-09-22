Tour de Rock bike ride returns to Vancouver Island
The Cops for Cancer Tour de Rock bike ride returns to Vancouver Island on Saturday.
The 14-day fundraising ride across the island aims to raise money for childhood cancer research and support for families affected by childhood cancer.
Tour de Rock will kick off in Port Alice on Saturday and end in Victoria on Oct. 6.
There are several scheduled events and activities throughout the tour where riders will engage with local communities, schools and residents along the route.
Bell Media's team rider Johnny Novak will be along for the trip. You can donate to help him meet his $10,000 fundraising goal here.
Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
1 RCMP officer killed, 2 seriously injured while executing search warrant in Coquitlam, B.C.
One RCMP officer was killed and two others were seriously injured while police were executing a search warrant at a home in Coquitlam, B.C., Friday.
EXCLUSIVE 'Shared intelligence' from Five Eyes informed Trudeau's India allegation: U.S. ambassador
There was 'shared intelligence among Five Eyes partners' that informed Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's public allegation of a potential link between the government of India and the murder of a Canadian citizen, United States Ambassador to Canada David Cohen confirmed to CTV News.
'He was truly exceptional': Slain B.C. RCMP officer identified
B.C. RCMP has identified the officer killed while executing a search warrant in Coquitlam Friday morning as Const. Rick O'Brien.
WATCH Video of rats running on wall prompts closure of Waterloo Tim Hortons
A Tim Hortons on University of Waterloo campus has been closed after a video of rats scurrying down one of the restaurant’s walls surfaced online.
TREND LINE Conservatives extend summer lead over Liberals, NDP sees bump in Nanos ballot tracking
With the fall sitting of Parliament underway, Nanos ballot tracking shows the federal Conservatives continue to hold onto the lead they’ve had all summer while the Liberals remain stalled, and the NDP has managed to gain a bit of steam in third place.
How does India's visa office suspension affect Canadian travellers?
The suspension of Indian visa services for Canadians this week has prompted uncertainty among many who had hoped to travel to India in the near future. Here's what the visa centre closure could mean for India's sizable diaspora community in Canada, which is now caught in the middle of rising diplomatic tensions between the two countries.
Who's Bob Menendez? New Jersey's senator charged with corruption has survived politically for years
Bob Menendez, 69, has survived politically for nearly five decades. The son of Cuban immigrants and an attorney by training, he was a Union City, New Jersey, school board member at age 20 -- before he graduated from law school -- and went on to become the mayor of the city. Here's some of what we know about him.
Premier Doug Ford announces cabinet shuffle hours after 3rd minister resigns in a month
Premier Doug Ford is shuffling his cabinet for the second time in recent weeks after Ontario Labour Minister Monte McNaughton announced Friday he is stepping away from politics to move into the private sector.
Cost of foreign interference probe nears $1.9 million; $1.7M goes to law firm
A Toronto-based law firm was awarded a nearly $4.5 million contract to work on former special rapporteur David Johnston's ill-fated foreign interference probe. The investigation has so far cost taxpayers almost $1.9 million, CTV News has learned.
Vancouver
-
'He was truly exceptional': Slain B.C. RCMP officer identified
B.C. RCMP has identified the officer killed while executing a search warrant in Coquitlam Friday morning as Const. Rick O'Brien.
-
'He had a big heart': Father of fallen teenage wildland firefighter remembers his son
When 19-year-old Jaxon Billyboy graduated high school in Williams Lake in June, it was a proud moment for his father Sheldon Bowe.
-
1 RCMP officer killed, 2 seriously injured while executing search warrant in Coquitlam, B.C.
One RCMP officer was killed and two others were seriously injured while police were executing a search warrant at a home in Coquitlam, B.C., Friday.
Edmonton
-
Alberta Mounties searching for 'armed and dangerous' men wanted for kidnappings
Two people who were kidnapped at gunpoint in eastern Alberta are now safe but police issued a public warning Friday about a pair of suspects who may be in Edmonton or Calgary.
-
Ukrainian president acknowledges Edmonton’s close ties to his embattled country in Ottawa speech
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy reminded Canada and the world Friday about Edmonton’s close connection with his country.
-
'He was truly exceptional': Slain B.C. RCMP officer identified
B.C. RCMP has identified the officer killed while executing a search warrant in Coquitlam Friday morning as Const. Rick O'Brien.
Toronto
-
Premier Doug Ford announces cabinet shuffle hours after 3rd minister resigns in a month
Premier Doug Ford is shuffling his cabinet for the second time in recent weeks after Ontario Labour Minister Monte McNaughton announced Friday he is stepping away from politics to move into the private sector.
-
Toronto police looking for man who allegedly lifted up clothing of 2 girls, took picture
Toronto police are looking for a man who allegedly lifted up the clothing of two young girls and, in one instance, took a picture of the victim’s stomach.
-
Blue Jays win 6-2 in Game 1 against Tampa Bay Rays
The Toronto Blue Jays won 6-2 Friday in the first of a 3-game series against the Tampa Bay Rays.
Calgary
-
One dead, another injured following 3-vehicle crash west of Okotoks: RCMP
A woman has died following a three-vehicle collision west of Okotoks.
-
Calgary getting safe child surrender site six years after infant found dead in Bowness dumpster
Calgary's first safe surrender site for babies will soon be available not far from the site where a newborn was found dead in a Bowness dumpster six years ago.
-
'He was truly exceptional': Slain B.C. RCMP officer identified
B.C. RCMP has identified the officer killed while executing a search warrant in Coquitlam Friday morning as Const. Rick O'Brien.
Montreal
-
Jewish groups celebrate as Quebec man sentenced to 15 months for fomenting hatred
A Quebec man convicted of promoting hatred against Jews has been sentenced to 15 months in jail and three years of probation.
-
The Bill 96 effect: CEGEP student warns others to get their English eligibility certificate before it's too late
A John Abbott College student has learned the hard way that applying for a certificate of eligibility for English instruction before graduating high school has become even more critical under the new French language law in Quebec.
-
Man, 32, charged with severe beating of homeless man at Montreal metro station
Montreal police (SPVM) arrested a suspect in connection with the assault of a homeless man at a metro station in the Latin Quarter that left the victim unconscious.
Atlantic
-
A year after Fiona: Nova Scotians still fear blackouts as utility claims improvements
Some are weary of Nova Scotia Power's promises for improvement, as fall hurricane season brings lengthy power outages he feels could be avoided.
-
‘We’re kind of homeless’ Fredericton fire displaces 110 people
A fire in Fredericton’s north side on Thursday has displaced 110 people at a time where the city is seeing extremely low vacancy rates.
-
Halifax Mooseheads to retire Nathan Mackinnon's number
Colorado Avalanche star player Nathan Mackinnon, is back home. MacKinnon’s number 22 retired will Friday night, by his former junior team, the Halifax Mooseheads.
Winnipeg
-
Crime, health care and homelessness: Poll reveals which leader Manitobans believe can best deal with the problem
New polling suggests there is a strong belief among voters in the ability of the NDP and party leader Wab Kinew to tackle major issues such as health care – though the Tories are largely seen as the best equipped to attract more jobs in the province.
-
Winnipeg mayor asks provincial leaders for funding changes
Winnipeg`s mayor wants funding commitments from the provincial party leaders running to become premier next month.
-
Thunderbird Restaurant owner takes City of Winnipeg to court over missing land records
A Garden City-area restaurant owner is taking the City of Winnipeg to court, looking for lost land records it says will stop the construction of a new Starbucks next door.
Kitchener
-
Pride flag burnt outside Kitchener, Ont. high school: Police
Waterloo regional police are investigating after a Pride flag was trampled and set on fire outside a Kitchener, Ont. high school.
-
Waterloo Region transit, food banks seeing record breaking usage with high student enrolment numbers
More students in Waterloo Region are relying on food bank and transit services than normal, leading to more pressure on the organizations.
-
Police looking for suspect in Uptown Waterloo homicide
Police are searching for a suspect after a fatal stabbing in Uptown Waterloo.
Regina
-
'I could feel him walking with us': Awareness walk in Regina remembers those lost to drug crisis
Community leaders renewed their push for awareness of Regina’s drug crisis at a walk in the north central neighbourhood on Friday.
-
'No criminality involved' in alleged Regina Beach child luring incident: RCMP
RCMP say no charges will be laid in an alleged child luring incident in Regina Beach after it was determined there was no criminal activity involved.
-
'Unfortunate that it has come to this': Regina church fences off property used by homeless
A church in downtown Regina has fenced off its property, blocking access to those who had long sought sanctuary on the front steps. The church says the risk of fire was too great to allow the homeless to remain there.
Barrie
-
Key witness dodges testifying, delaying fatal dump truck crash trial
The trial of Milton Urgiles, accused of criminal negligence leading to the death of one of his workers in 2020, resumed Friday in a Barrie courtroom with the Crown alleging that a key witness was "holding her evidence hostage."
-
Five-vehicle crash in Barrie caused by impaired driver 4x over legal limit
Police say a five-vehicle crash in Barrie Thursday evening was caused by an impaired driver who was almost four times over the legal limit.
-
This police service is offering a unique incentive to potential new recruits
York Regional Police is taking a unique approach to attract potential recruits by offering a $500 savings opportunity for joining the force.
Saskatoon
-
Saskatoon judge: Fertuck's confession can be admitted as evidence
A Saskatoon judge has ruled that a confession provided to undercover RCMP officers during an elaborate sting operation can be admitted as evidence in a high-profile murder trial.
-
Saskatoon police donate body armour to Ukraine volunteers
Saskatoon police are shipping dozens of pieces of body armour to volunteers helping with humanitarian efforts in Ukraine.
-
RiseAir plane diverted to Saskatoon over flat tire scare
Saskatchewan-based airline RiseAir confirms one of its planes was the subject of a diversion to the Saskatoon Airport Thursday after crews suspected a possible flat tire.
Northern Ontario
-
ATV driver killed in Blind River, 8th ATV death in 2 months
A 62-year-old was killed Thursday in an ATV collision in Blind River. It’s the eighth person to be killed in ATV crashes in the last two months in northern Ontario.
-
Cost of foreign interference probe nears $1.9 million; $1.7M goes to law firm
A Toronto-based law firm was awarded a nearly $4.5 million contract to work on former special rapporteur David Johnston's ill-fated foreign interference probe. The investigation has so far cost taxpayers almost $1.9 million, CTV News has learned.
-
Cheating allegations rock northern Ont. fishing tournament
The Ministry of Natural Resources and Forestry says it is investigating “a matter” related to the Top 50 Classic tournament held earlier this month on Lake Nipissing.