Vancouver Island

    • Tour de Rock bike ride returns to Vancouver Island

    Tour de Rock will kick off in Port Alice on Saturday and end in Victoria on Oct. 6. Tour de Rock will kick off in Port Alice on Saturday and end in Victoria on Oct. 6.

    The Cops for Cancer Tour de Rock bike ride returns to Vancouver Island on Saturday.

    The 14-day fundraising ride across the island aims to raise money for childhood cancer research and support for families affected by childhood cancer.

    Tour de Rock will kick off in Port Alice on Saturday and end in Victoria on Oct. 6.

    There are several scheduled events and activities throughout the tour where riders will engage with local communities, schools and residents along the route.

    Bell Media's team rider Johnny Novak will be along for the trip. You can donate to help him meet his $10,000 fundraising goal here.

      

    Top Stories

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    How does India's visa office suspension affect Canadian travellers?

    The suspension of Indian visa services for Canadians this week has prompted uncertainty among many who had hoped to travel to India in the near future. Here's what the visa centre closure could mean for India's sizable diaspora community in Canada, which is now caught in the middle of rising diplomatic tensions between the two countries.

    Vancouver

    Edmonton

    Toronto

    Calgary

    Montreal

    Atlantic

    Winnipeg

    Kitchener

    Regina

    Barrie

    Saskatoon

    Northern Ontario

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News