Tour de Rock beer to be unveiled at Victoria fundraiser

As Tour de Rock volunteer riders pedal their final few hundred training kilometres, there is a new chance to responsibly partake in a fundraising beverage.

In partnership with Herald Street Brew Works, the Drake Eatery and Tour de Rock, a new beer will be unveiled on Friday night, with proceeds going to the Canadian Cancer Society.

Dubbed the After Ride Kolsch, the crisp, refreshing offering from Herald Street Brew Works will be officially tapped at the Herald Street brewery during a fundraising trivia night with Virgin Radio’s Johnny Novak.

Novak, who is the co-host of Virgin Mornings with Bailey and Johnny, is a media rider on the 2023 Tour de Rock team and the host of the Herald Street trivia night.

Tickets for the trivia event are $10 online or at the door and full proceeds of the purchase go to Novak’s fundraising campaign.

A second trivia fundraiser will be hosted at The Drake Eatery and Craft Beer Parlour on Sept. 6.

Tour de Rock is an annual fundraiser where law enforcement, emergency services personnel and members of the media cycle for 14 days and 1,200 kilometres to raise money for childhood cancer research, and to send children impacted by cancer to a specialized summer camp.

This year's ride begins in Port Alice on Sept. 23 and ends in Victoria on Oct. 6.

The Tour de Rock fundraising beer, After Ride, will be available on tap at Herald Street Brew Works and the Drake Eatery.

Cans of the kolsch will also be available to purchase and take home. A portion of every beer purchase will go directly to the Tour de Rock funding campaign.

Each year the team strives to raise over $1 million to find a cure for childhood cancer.