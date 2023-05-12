Totem pole carved by inmates unveiled in Saanich

A totem pole that was carved by more than 50 inmates at the Vancouver Island Regional Correctional Centre in Saanich was unveiled earlier this week.

On Thursday, drummers opened the ceremony for the unveiling of the totem pole, which recognizes First Nation land.

More than 70 inmates participated in its creation, guided by a master carver.

The totem carving project at the Vancouver Island Regional Correctional Centre is shown. Aug. 18, 2022. (CTV News)"This journey has meant a lot to me – not for myself, this is not about me, this is about the guys that participated," said master carver Tom LaFortune.

While the totem was still being carved, the project's founder said it created community and connection to culture.

"It's just a chance to reconnect and hopefully get them back on the right road to a better life after this, so they never come back," said Max Henry, Indigenous cultural liaison, in August.

Now, carving participant Roger Der says he feels a sense of pride and accomplishment.

Through parts of the process he took the lead and encouraged other inmates to take part in the carving. He says he wanted others to share in the sense of pride.

"Like the animals on the pole there, the owl – being able to see where I've been, what I've done and where I am and where I'm going – it's really opened up my eyes of what I should be doing with my life," said Der.

The totem carving project at the Vancouver Island Regional Correctional Centre is shown. Aug. 18, 2022. (CTV News)Inmates aren't the only ones who benefitted from the program. Indigenous elders and correctional staff chipped away at the totem too.

"Through the project we witnessed significant positive changes on anyone who worked on the pole," said Ryan Tang, acting deputy warden of the VIRCC program department.

Once Der is released, he plans to bring his family down to show them the totem pole.

"I'm going to be able to say and show, this is something I had an opportunity in and this is the reason why I'm doing what I'm doing now when I get out," he said.

Leaders behind the program say Der is a great example of someone who has taken art and made the choice to live a better life.

"I said from the beginning, we get through to one person, you know, this program is a success," said LaFortune.