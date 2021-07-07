NANAIMO -- If you have ever wanted to throw your boss over a bridge and get away with it, you’ll now have an opportunity to do so through a new fundraiser for the brain injury societies of Victoria and Nanaimo.

Both societies are partnering together with Wildplay Elements Parks for a fundraiser called Toss The Boss.

They are calling on local and corporate businesses to nominate their boss to bungee jump off Wildplay’s 47-metre-high bridge over the Nanaimo River.

Teams must fundraiser at least $500 to get the opportunity to watch their boss take the plunge.

"This is a fun and exciting way for us to reach a new audience and let them know about our organization," said Pam Prewett, executive director of the Victoria Brain Injury Society in a release.

"And for any boss who declines to bungee jump, the company will be required to double its donation, and the boss can choose a teammate to take their place!" she said.

Both the Victoria and Nanaimo Brain Injury Societies are non-profit charities and rely heavily on the local community for their support.

Every year, there are 22,000 new cases of brain injuries reported in the province, according to the societies.

"Brain injury is known as the silent epidemic," said Kix Citton, executive director of the Nanaimo Brain Injury Society. "Resources, services and research are desperately needed to support brain injury survivors."

Any business looking to register a team and nominate their boss can apply here.

The event is scheduled to take place Friday, October 1.