Toronto Raptors to hold open practice, charity scrimmage in Victoria

The Toronto Raptors are coming to Victoria at the end of the month, and while they're in the city they'll be holding an open practice and charity scrimmage game.

Canada's only NBA team will be in Victoria from Sept. 26 to Oct. 1 for a pre-season training camp.

While they're in the city, the team will be holding an practice and charity scrimmage match that's open to the public on Friday, Sept. 30.

The practice session and scrimmage game will be held at the Save-On-Foods Memorial Centre at 6 p.m.

Tickets for the practice go on sale at 10 a.m. on Sept. 16, with prices ranging from $20 to $40. Proceeds from the ticket sales will go to local Indigenous organizations.

The charity event is being hosted in partnership with Friends of Victoria Basketball, a local non-profit organization that helps bring basketball events to the community, and supports the growth of the sport in the city.

Friends of Victoria Basketball also helped organize the recent FIBA 2023 World Cup qualifying match in Victoria, which saw Canada's national men's basketball team win against Argentina.

The Raptors' pre-season training camp is being held at the University of Victoria.

It's the second time the team has held its training camp at UVic, with the last time being in the 2017-2018 season.

Save-On-Foods Memorial Centre has also been home to a piece of Raptors history before.

In 2021, the same court used when the Toronto Raptors defeated Golden State in the 2019 NBA championship was shipped to Victoria to be used for an Olympic men's qualifying tournament.