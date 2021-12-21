Top experts recommend wearing better masks during Omicron wave

With the highly transmissible Omicron variant now here, Canadians are being urged by some experts to ditch certain types of masks in favour of a mask that will offer more protection, like an N95.

That being said, finding one of those masks in local stores is becoming increasingly difficult.

"Yes, I would love an N95 mask," said island resident Elaine Lewis. "No, I can’t find an N95 mask, no pharmacy has them."

With the variant spreading fast across the country, one of Canada’s top experts says it’s time to up our mask game.

"If you have a single-layer cloth mask, ditch it, full stop," said Dr. Peter Jüni, scientific director of Ontario’s Science Advisory Table.

Some are now looking for added protection from the new strain.

"I just thought it was a good idea to have some N95 masks for close encounters," said John Kurran.

Finding those masks is becoming nearly impossible. Calling around to pharmacies in Greater Victoria, N95 masks were sold-out – and looking online was equally unsuccessful.

"We’re down to one box and that’s it," said Keijo Rannankari, assistant manager at Cook Street Castle Building Centre.

At Cook Street Castle on Monday, there was one box of 10 on the shelf, and their supplier is limiting the amount of masks that can be ordered at one time.

"It was like 96, so it’s quite a few," said Rannankari.

That order is now on back-order.

"I’m just here to avoid danger by picking up some N95 masks," said Dan Danger.

Danger grabbed what Castle is not in short supply of, KN95 masks.

The difference between the two is still being debated, but in short, N95 masks are the U.S. standard for respiratory masks. KN95 masks are the Chinese standard. Both still offer better protection than your typical cloth mask.

"I think the N95 has always been a more safe and secure mask," said Dr. Brian Conway, medical director of the Vancouver Infectious Diseases Centre.

The infectious disease doctor says the choice whether to wear an N95 mask or a cloth mask should be a personal decision if someone is looking for added protection.

If they do decide to stick with a cloth mask, make sure it’s on your face properly. He says there is a way to test to see if your mask is properly fitting so it will be effective.

"Put your hand about 10 or 15 centimetres in front of the mask and blow out as hard as you can," said Conway.

"If you can feel the air on your hand, this is not a good mask. If you cannot feel the air on your hand, that is probably good enough," he said.

Whichever route you choose to go, cloth or medical-grade, mask wearing appears to be more critical than ever during the Omnicron wave of the pandemic.