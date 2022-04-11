Top Canadian chefs meet at Vancouver Island University to prepare for Culinary Olympics
Chefs and apprentices from across Canada have journeyed to Vancouver Island University in Nanaimo, B.C., to take part in a training event ahead of the 2024 Culinary Olympics in Germany.
On Monday, Team BC will be hosting a one-hour dinner for 70 guests, alongside members of Canada's national team and junior culinary team.
The event will include a drink and hors d'oeuvres period, where the appetizers are prepared in front of guests, and a three-course meal, including wine pairings, prepared by the junior team.
Teams were scheduled to gather at VIU at 9:30 a.m. to get familiar with the kitchen before the official event starts at 11:30 a.m.
"Teams are not allowed to deviate over – or under – the allotted time, as staying on a scheduled serving time is crucial," reads a statement from VIU.
Rita Gower, chair of the Vancouver Island University Culinary Arts program and Professional Baking and Pastry Arts program, says Monday night's event will be "exactly what will happen in Stuttgart, [Germany]."
Culinary students currently at the university will also assist with the event by helping with setup, running plates, and bussing tables.
Besides offering the chefs a chance to practice, the extensive meal also serves as a fundraiser to help get the national team to Germany.
"We’re thrilled to have the teams here and grateful for the opportunity to show our students what’s out there if they want to go in this direction," said Gower.
Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Ontario's top doctor issues 'strong recommendation' to continue mask use amid sixth COVID-19 wave
Ontarians should continue to wear masks in all public indoor settings and the plan for the further removal of the mask mandate later this month is being 'actively reviewed' amid a sixth wave of COVID-19
Major blizzard coming to Manitoba that could be the worst in decades: Environment Canada
Environment Canada is warning of a major storm coming to southern Manitoba this week that has the potential to be the worst blizzard in decades.
WHO says it is analyzing two new Omicron COVID sub-variants
The World Health Organization said on Monday it is tracking a few dozen cases of two new sub-variants of the highly transmissible Omicron strain of the coronavirus to assess whether they are more infectious or dangerous.
Even more Kinder chocolate recalled in Canada over salmonella fears
Even more Kinder chocolate products have been recalled in Canada over fears of salmonella contamination.
The odds and ends you may have missed in 2022 budget
The 2022 federal budget was presented in Ottawa on April 7, and the nearly 300-page document included a host of small-ticket spends. From allowing the costs of surrogacy to be eligible for a tax credit, to studying the future of cryptocurrencies in Canada, CTVNews.ca has parsed the entire federal spending plan to pull out nine notable new initiatives unveiled in the budget.
Britney Spears says she is pregnant
Britney Spears has shared that she and partner Sam Asghari are expecting a baby.
WATCH LIVE | Several rescued, 5 hospitalized, some unaccounted for as fire tears through downtown Vancouver building
Some remain unaccounted for as a fire tears through a mixed-use building in downtown Vancouver, sending at least five to hospital.
Man charged with conspiracy to murder at Alberta border protest going directly to trial
One of four men charged with conspiracy to commit murder at a border blockade protest in southern Alberta wants to go directly to trial.
Researchers say those with a history of allergies may have an increased risk of high blood pressure
Adults who have a history of allergies may also have an increased risk of high blood pressure and developing coronary heart disease, according to new analysis of cross-sectional survey data from the U.S.
Vancouver
-
WATCH LIVE
WATCH LIVE | Several rescued, 5 hospitalized, some unaccounted for as fire tears through downtown Vancouver building
Some remain unaccounted for as a fire tears through a mixed-use building in downtown Vancouver, sending at least five to hospital.
-
2 street racing incidents stopped by police, learner's licence drivers didn't have supervisors
Two separate street racing incidents were halted by Port Moody police last week, leading to violation tickets being issued and cars being impounded.
-
Fatal Surrey shooting: Trial underway, witness recalls hearing heated arguments
The trial of a man accused in a 2019 fatal shooting in Surrey, B.C., began Monday
Edmonton
-
Edmonton moves forward on decriminalizing 'simple personal possession' of drugs
Edmonton city councillors took a big step Monday in the movement to decriminalize illegal drug possession, an attempt to "reduce drug poisoning injuries and deaths."
-
Alberta terminates relationship with 3 Russian regions
The government of Alberta says it has ended its relationship with Tyumen Oblast, Khanty-Mansi Autonomous Okrug and Yamalo-Nenets Autonomous Okrug in response to the unprovoked Russian invasion of Ukraine.
-
Province addresses COVID-19 economic recovery for Alberta women
The pandemic has brought a number of long lasting impacts on Albertans, and when it comes to economic challenges, women are feeling the loss.
Toronto
-
Ontario boy gets hit in the face with puck at first NHL game. Then he got an 'unforgettable' surprise
An Ontario boy took a puck to the face during his first NHL game in Toronto on Saturday. What happened next, he called an 'unforgettable' surprise.
-
Ontario's top doctor issues 'strong recommendation' to continue mask use amid sixth COVID-19 wave
Ontarians should continue to wear masks in all public indoor settings and the plan for the further removal of the mask mandate later this month is being 'actively reviewed' amid a sixth wave of COVID-19
-
Ontario couple who got COVID-19 before beach vacation shocked they won't get a refund
An Ontario couple who were set to go away on their first vacation since before the pandemic are shocked that they won't be refunded after testing positive for COVID-19.
Calgary
-
Coun. Gian-Carlo Carra under police investigation, steps down from police commission
The Calgary Police Service (CPS) confirms it is aware of an incident between Ward 9 councillor Gian-Carlo Carra and a member of the public and an investigation was passed along to law enforcement in Edmonton.
-
Man charged with conspiracy to murder at Alberta border protest going directly to trial
One of four men charged with conspiracy to commit murder at a border blockade protest in southern Alberta wants to go directly to trial.
-
No Bermuda Shorts Day celebration at the University of Calgary this week
An annual event celebrating the last day of winter semester classes at the University of Calgary will not go ahead on Tuesday.
Montreal
-
Montreal police investigating after students allege sexual assaults at high school
Students at a Montreal-area high school who say they were sexually assaulted allegedly by the same male student are accusing the school's administration of failing to take the situation seriously.
-
Quebec marks 1 million COVID-19 infections, hospitalizations rise by 85
Quebec reported on Monday that COVID-19 hospitalizations rose by 85 in the last 24 hours and six more people have died as the province surpassed 1,000,000 confirmed positive PCR tests.
-
Ontario boy gets hit in the face with puck at first NHL game. Then he got an 'unforgettable' surprise
An Ontario boy took a puck to the face during his first NHL game in Toronto on Saturday. What happened next, he called an 'unforgettable' surprise.
Atlantic
-
Mass shooting inquiry: N.S. firefighters take aim at RCMP's handling of their ordeal
Convinced there was a killer outside the firehall where he worked, Nova Scotia firefighter Darrell Currie recalled Monday how he was overcome by a deep sense of dread as he hid behind a stack of metal chairs with two other men.
-
RCMP officer killed in Nova Scotia's mass shooting died in exchange of gunfire
An RCMP officer who was killed in Nova Scotia's 2020 mass shooting was racing to support another officer when the fatal encounter with the gunman occurred near a highway interchange.
-
Nova Scotia invoking interrupter clause for diesel oil, gas prices will remain the same
The price of diesel in Nova Scotia will be adjusted at midnight on Monday, as the province's Utility and Review Board (NSUARB) invokes its interrupter clause.
Winnipeg
-
Hope for the best, plan for the worst: Manitoba readies itself for coming blizzard
With a blizzard looming in southern Manitoba, emergency preparedness officials say the province is ready to deal with the storm.
-
Man charged following alleged kidnapping, sexual assault of 12-year-old boy: Winnipeg police
Officers with the Winnipeg Police Service have arrested and charged a 44-year-old man for allegedly kidnapping and sexually assaulting a 12-year-old boy.
-
Major blizzard coming to Manitoba that could be the worst in decades: Environment Canada
Environment Canada is warning of a major storm coming to southern Manitoba this week that has the potential to be the worst blizzard in decades.
Kitchener
-
1,122 fourth doses administered by Region of Waterloo clinics since Thursday
There have been 1,122 fourth doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered by Region of Waterloo clinics since the province announced eligibility for new groups on Thursday.
-
-
Ontario's top doctor issues 'strong recommendation' to continue mask use amid sixth COVID-19 wave
Ontarians should continue to wear masks in all public indoor settings and the plan for the further removal of the mask mandate later this month is being 'actively reviewed' amid a sixth wave of COVID-19
Regina
-
Major spring blizzard that could be worst in decades set to hit southeastern Sask.: Environment Canada
A major spring blizzard with the potential to be the worst seen in decades is set to hit southeastern Saskatchewan and parts of southern Manitoba mid-week, according to Environment Canada.
-
Sask. expands COVID-19 vaccine booster program to offer 4th doses to residents aged 70+
Saskatchewan is expanding its booster shot program to offer fourth COVID-19 vaccine doses to more at-risk residents.
-
Witness alleges Dillon Whitehawk shot two men to 'move up' street gang ranks
A crown witness alleged Dillon Ricky Whitehawk shot two men from the passenger side of a vehicle on separate occasions, during testimony in court Monday.
Barrie
-
Woman wanted in connection with alleged bank frauds in Barrie
Police are looking to identify a woman connected to two fraudulent incidents in Barrie involving banks.
-
Victim of deadly weekend Wasaga Beach crash identified
Police are appealing to witnesses of a two-vehicle collision in Wasaga Beach on Saturday that claimed the life of a 62-year-old resident.
-
Tay Township woman killed in Highway 12 crash
Police identified a woman killed in a head-on collision on Highway 12 in Oro-Medonte early Thursday morning as a Tay Township resident.
Saskatoon
-
Sask. expands COVID-19 vaccine booster program to offer 4th doses to residents aged 70+
Saskatchewan is expanding its booster shot program to offer fourth COVID-19 vaccine doses to more at-risk residents.
-
Sask. Penitentiary staff seize package with $275,000 worth of contraband inside
Saskatchewan Penitentiary staff seized a package containing $275,779 worth of contraband, according to Correctional Services Canada.
-
30-year-old Warman woman killed in crash
A 30-year-old Warman woman is dead after a crash involving an erratically driving SUV, according to police.
Northern Ontario
-
Commercial driver from Quebec charged in fatal Hwy. 11 crash
A 67-year-old man from Quebec is facing two dangerous operation charges after the commercial vehicle he was driving crashed into a passenger vehicle killing one occupant and sending another to hospital, police say.
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Small plane crashes in Sault Ste. Marie
Few details are known, but a small plane has crashed in a wooded area in the Goulais Avenue area Monday afternoon.
-
Northern Ontario gold mine breaks ground on third expansion
Dignitaries and local First Nation leaders are gathering at the ground-breaking ceremony near Dubreuilville for Island Gold Mine's Phase 3 expansion Monday.