Tofino's Shelter Restaurant gutted by overnight fire

A popular restaurant in Tofino, B.C., was gutted by fire early Thursday morning.

Police and firefighters were called to Shelter Restaurant around 1 a.m. after fire alarms were triggered inside the Campbell Street eatery.

Shelter Restaurant in Tofino, B.C., was heavily damaged in a fire Thursday, Dec. 22, 2022. (Google Maps)

Tofino RCMP Sgt. Colin Douglas says there were no injuries in the blaze.

The fire appears to have started inside the restaurant's kitchen and is not considered suspicious at this time, Douglas said.

An arson investigator has been engaged as a precaution, he added.

Firefighters worked through the night and remained at the scene Thursday to extinguish any hotspots at the scene.