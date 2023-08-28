Tofino recreation centre project plan moves forward with logo design

The West Coast Multiplex is planned to provide the use of an NHL-sized arena that would be transitioned for dry-floor use in the summers and a pool with diving boards, a water slide, and hot tub for 8,700 residents living throughout the eight communities in the Clayoquot Sound region. (Hjalmer Wenstob) The West Coast Multiplex is planned to provide the use of an NHL-sized arena that would be transitioned for dry-floor use in the summers and a pool with diving boards, a water slide, and hot tub for 8,700 residents living throughout the eight communities in the Clayoquot Sound region. (Hjalmer Wenstob)

Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

OPINION

OPINION | 6 ways to prepare your finances for a potential recession

Despite Canada's economic resilience in the face of rising interest rates, it's still important to be prepared in case a recession hits. In a column for CTVNews.ca, personal finance contributor Christopher Liew shares some practical tips and actionable advice to better weather any economic storm.

Vancouver

Edmonton

Toronto

Calgary

Montreal

Atlantic

Winnipeg

Kitchener

Regina

Barrie

Saskatoon

Northern Ontario