'Time is critical': Man charged with killing girlfriend tells judge he needs to speak with Saanich police

A 36-year-old man who is accused of killing his girlfriend last week in Saanich, B.C., appeared in court Thursday on a second-degree murder charge.

Christopher Cathcart, who is also known as Christian Bird, appeared via video in a Victoria courtroom, telling the judge he has urgent information he needs to share with Saanich police.

"Time is critical right now," said Cathcart, of no fixed address, who stands accused of murdering Stephanie "Jade" Elk, a mother of two girls.

Provincial court judge Michael Munro told Cathcart to speak with a lawyer "to get some advice" before proceeding with the case.

Elk, who was also homeless, was found dead in the 3400-block of Bethune Avenue on the morning of Oct. 19. Her mother told CTV News her daughter had been stabbed but police and coroners have not revealed the cause of death.

Within hours of Elk's body being found, Saanich police were responding to a second homicide in the area.

Later that afternoon, the body of 36-year-old William "Billy" Bradshaw was found in a grassy median between the northbound and southbound lanes of Blanshard Street, just south of Saanich Road.

Homicide investigators are still working to determine whether there is a connection between the two killings. No charges have been laid in Bradshaw's death.

Munro adjourned the proceedings for one week until Nov. 3 so Cathcart can obtain a lawyer.