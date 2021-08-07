Advertisement
Thunderstorm brings flash flooding in Campbell River
Rain was a welcome sight in B.C. Saturday, but for Campbell River residents, it might have been too much of a good thing. (Source: Mike Maxwell)
Share:
VANCOUVER -- Many B.C. residents saw their first significant rainfall in more than a month Saturday.
It was a welcome sight in a province currently experiencing a significant drought, but for Campbell River residents, it might have been too much of a good thing.
People in the city and around the Comox Valley took to social media Saturday afternoon to share photos and videos of flash flooding after a thunderstorm passed through the region.
Environment Canada's weather station in Campbell River indicates that a thunderstorm brought heavy rain to the area during the 5 p.m. hour Saturday.
Images of the storm show significant pools of water forming on roadways and in parking lots.