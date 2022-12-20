Thousands without power as snowstorm cancels ferries, suspends transit on Vancouver Island

Most of Vancouver Island remains covered by winter storm warnings Tuesday as heavy overnight snow has suspended transit services, closed schools and cut power to thousands.

Parts of southern Vancouver Island saw more than 30 centimetres of accumulation overnight and more was expected to pile up before tapering off Tuesday afternoon.

Environment Canada says an additional five to 10 centimetres is still to come for areas between Victoria and Qualicum Beach before Wednesday morning.

More than 6,200 BC Hydro customers were in the dark early Tuesday as downed power lines were affecting service in Victoria, Sooke and Metchosin, as well as on the southern Gulf Islands.

BC Transit has suspended all bus routes in the capital region until further notice.

The University of Victoria is closed and in-person exams are cancelled. Online exams will proceed as scheduled and an update on afternoon exams will be provided later Tuesday morning, the school said.

Vancouver Island University, Camosun College and Royal Roads University are also closed.

Victoria International Airport has cancelled several inbound and outbound flights as has Helijet International and Harbour Air.

The snowfall forced Vancouver International Airport to temporarily suspend incoming flights and hold many departing planes at their gates, while BC Ferries cancelled more than 20 sailings, including numerous sailings between the Lower Mainland and Vancouver Island.

First responders and road maintenance contractors across Vancouver Island are asking drivers to stay off the roads Tuesday unless travel is necessary.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.