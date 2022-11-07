This Vancouver Island brewery was named 'brewery of the year' at B.C. Beer Awards

A brewery on the east coast of Vancouver Island was a decorated winner at this year's B.C. Beer Awards.

Gladstone Brewing Company in Courtenay, B.C., was named "brewery of the year" in the provincial competition, and it also took home four gold medals and one silver medal in five different beer categories.

Gladstone was among 14 breweries from Vancouver Island that won medals at the B.C. Beer Awards this year.

It was a clean sweep for Vancouver Island breweries in the "Specialty Beer" category, with Victoria's Whistle Buoy Brewing taking home bronze with its Undersea Gose, Sidney's Beacon Brewing winning silver with its Capacitator, and Ile Sauvage Brewing winning gold with its Loral beer.

A full list of Vancouver Island winners divided by region can be found below:

SOUTH ISLAND

North American Amber & Brown Ale – 23 entries

Silver: Blue Buck Ale - Phillips Brewing & Malting Co.

Gold: Gladstone Red Ale - Gladstone Brewing Company

Weissbier – 26 entries

Silver: Beachcomber Hefeweizen - Vancouver Island Brewing

European Sour Ale – 16 Entries

Silver: Pinot - Ile Sauvage Brewing Company

Specialty Wild Ale – 63 entries

Silver: Dinosour Blackberry - Phillips Brewing & Malting Co.

Specialty Beer – 24 entries

Bronze: Undersea Gose - Whistle Buoy Brewing Co

Silver: Capacitor - Beacon Brewing Ltd.

Gold: Loral - Ile Sauvage Brewing Company

North American Pale Ale – 71 entries

Bronze: Salish Sea Pale Ale - Mount Arrowsmith Brewing Company

Gold: Hazy Citra Pale Ale - 4 Mile Brewing Co

(Gladstone Brewing Company/Facebook)

SAANICH PENINSULA

International Pale Lager – 51 entries

Silver: Westy - Category 12 Brewing

Fruit Beer – 46 entries

Silver: A Many Splendored Things - Saison W/ Tangerines - Small Gods Brewing Co

MID-ISLAND

Dark Lager – 18 entries

Gold: Gladstone Czech Dark Lager - Gladstone Brewing Company

Hazy IPA – 99 entries

Gold: Gladstone NEIPA - Gladstone Brewing Company

Malty UK & Irish Ale – 24 entries

Gold: Gladstone Porter - Gladstone Brewing Co

North American Light Ale – 33 entries

Silver: Gladstone Cream Ale - Gladstone Brewing Company

Gold: Droptank - Ace Brewing Co.

WEST COAST

Kolsch – 14 entries

Silver: Seventh Day Kolsch - Ucluelet Brewing Co

Wild Ale – 21 entries

Silver: Barreled Series - Batch #001 - Tofino Brewing Company

Strong Ale & Lager – 13 entries

Silver: Bear Beach Baltic Porter - Sooke Oceanside Brewery

A full list of winners at this year's winners can be found on the B.C. Beer Awards website.