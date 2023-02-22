'This place felt like a torture chamber': Melanie Mark stepping down from B.C. legislature

Melanie Mark, who is Nisga'a, Gitxsan, Cree and Ojibway, cries while speaking after the B.C. Lions CFL football team announced they would recognize the first National Day for Truth and Reconciliation on Sept. 30 at their Sept. 24 game against Saskatchewan, in Vancouver, on Thursday, September 16, 2021. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck) Melanie Mark, who is Nisga'a, Gitxsan, Cree and Ojibway, cries while speaking after the B.C. Lions CFL football team announced they would recognize the first National Day for Truth and Reconciliation on Sept. 30 at their Sept. 24 game against Saskatchewan, in Vancouver, on Thursday, September 16, 2021. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck)

Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Trudeau knocks Poilievre's 'simplistic' call to close Roxham Road

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is knocking Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre's call for the federal government to close the Roxham Road irregular border crossing in Quebec as a 'simplistic solution,' saying the best approach is to renegotiate the Canada-U.S. migrant pact known as the Safe Third Country Agreement.

Vancouver

Edmonton

Toronto

Calgary

Montreal

Atlantic

Winnipeg

Kitchener

Regina

Barrie

Saskatoon

Northern Ontario