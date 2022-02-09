'This is not work we take lightly': Vancouver Island First Nation begins work to uncover possible unmarked graves

Survivors of the Alberni Indian Residential School on Vancouver Island will play a major role in a local First Nation's work to uncover possible unmarked graves at the former school site.

On Wednesday, the Tseshaht First Nation said it started early work to locate possible grave sites and reclaim lost souls by creating connections with ancestors and those who did not return home.

"We are acutely aware of the large task at hand," said Wahmeesh, also known as Ken Watts, Elected Chief Councillor of Tseshaht.

"This is not work we take lightly," he said. "As we ask survivors to share their knowledge and experiences with our research and investigation team, we are fully committed to providing cultural support to them through every stage of this process."

The Alberni Indian Residential School was run by the United Church from 1925 to 1973.

Members of the First Nation and the public are being told to expect to see drones doing LiDAR scanning and increased activity around the former school site for the next several months.

LiDAR is a technology which can quickly and accurately map the topography of an area.

Tseshaht hopes to begin ground penetrating radar work this spring or summer.

"The Alberni Indian Residential School was located on our traditional territory, and we feel a sacred obligation to lead this project," said Ken Watts in a statement from Tseshaht.

"With culture and healing at the forefront for our people. We are guided by survivors, ha’wiih (hereditary chiefs), council and our people to give this project the honour, respect and dignity it deserves."

On top of efforts to discover possible burial sites, Tseshaht is also raising funds to build a memorial for every student who attended the notorious school.

To date, around $60,000 dollars have been raised.