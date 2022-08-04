This is Greater Victoria's worst sidewalk, according to advocacy group

A Greater Victoria pedestrian advocacy group has revealed the results of its search for the region's worst sidewalks.

The group, "Walk On, Victoria," launched a photo contest asking participants to submit pictures of their least favourite sidewalk, or a street that lacks a sidewalk altogether, during the month of June.

The "Janky June" contest results were unveiled this week, with Cedar Hill Road garnering the most votes for "jankiest sidewalk," while Cedar Hill X Road at Cedar Hill Road won the dubious distinction of "jankiest lack of sidewalk."

The winning section of Cedar Hill Road features a utility pole and a tree in the middle of the sidewalk, forcing pedestrians to try to skirt around the obstructions. The winning section of Cedar Hill X Road features no sidewalk at all, but a well-trod dirt walkway beside the vehicle traffic lane.

"It's time to shift our focus onto active transportation infrastructure and treat it with the same level of care we treat roadways, or more," said Walk On, Victoria chair Amanda Macdonald when the contest was announced.

The photo contest winners were each promised a cash prize of $50.