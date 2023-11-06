'This is a way for us to help': Oak Bay High School students begin fundraising drive to help two Ukrainian schools
A group of students from the leadership class at Oak Bay High School is about to embark on a major fundraising project.
“We’re trying to raise $20,000 for two generators to go to Ukraine,” said Caylie McDougall, a Grade 10 student at the school.
Those generators will go to two schools to help in a learning environment that those students can barely imagine.
Victor Pas is the mayor of Kamin Kashyrsk, a small town in the northwest of Ukraine.
He says with air raid sirens constantly sounding throughout the country, students are often forced to spend their entire day in their school’s bomb shelter. While Russian rockets continue to target the country’s power grid, prolonged rolling blackouts are common, leaving students to learn in the dark.
“It almost makes it impossible to learn,” said Kevin Murdoch, the mayor of Oak Bay.
Hearing what the students in that community have to go through on an almost daily basis, Murdoch wanted to help.
“This war is still going on and Russia is still bombing their infrastructure,” said Murdoch. “They are trying to knock out their heat and their power.”
“This is a way for us to help in some small way,” he continued.
A school's bomb shelter in the small town of Kamin Kashyrsk in northwestern Ukraine. The school suffers from rolling blackouts due to Russian rocket attacks on Ukrainian infrastructure. The goal is to raise $20,000 to buy two diesel generators for two schools to keep the lights on during those blackouts.Murdoch partnered with the Shawn Boulding, the principal of Oak Bay High School, to take on the project.
“I know how schools are the heart of communities and how important it is that they are up and running,” said Boulding. “Providing light, heat, shelter and those types of things and then school on top of that.”
“We are almost there,” said Bob Beckett, a member of the team that will once again be returning to Ukraine.
That group had a fundraising goal of $50,000 to purchase medical aid for that country’s overwhelmed hospital system. Now that goal has been met—on on top of 16 pallets of medical supplies already on their way to the war-torn country.
“A small town called Olyka had reached out to us saying we desperately need a school bus to move the children from schools that have no bomb shelters, to a school that has a bomb shelter,” said Beckett.
Through the community of Colwood, $32,000 was raised and a bus was purchased in Poland. It is now up and running, moving children in Olyka between schools.
The focus now is the generator project.
“Really this is going to require just a lot of small donations from across the entire south island to hit our goals,” said Murdoch.
The Oak Bay High School students are trying to imagine the struggles kids their own age are facing in Ukraine. They say they are up for the fundraising challenge.
“We definitely should be able to pull it off,” said McDougall.
“I think as long as we get the word out and people know what’s going on, we can come together and do it,” said Regen Wharran, a Grade 10 student.
Donations can be made at vancouverislandsupportsukraine.ca.
Top Stories
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
BREAKING NEWS UPDATES
BREAKING NEWS UPDATES Israeli troops divide north and south Gaza, as reported death toll exceeds 10,000
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
NDP-backed Conservative motion to expand carbon tax carve-out to all home heating defeated in the House
Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre's non-binding motion calling on Prime Minister Justin Trudeau to extend the carbon tax pause on home heating oil to all forms of home heating failed to pass Monday.
Cody Dorman, who watched namesake horse win Breeders' Cup race, dies on trip home
Cody Dorman, the teenager who watched his namesake horse Cody's Wish win at the Breeders' Cup, has died. He was 17.
Canadian poet Rupi Kaur declines White House invitation over Gaza
Canadian poet Rupi Kaur says she's turned down an invitation from U.S. President Joe Biden's administration because she opposes his government's response to the Israel-Gaza war.
Fighting climate change shouldn't come at expense of working class: Manitoba premier
Tackling climate change should not come at the expense of the working class, Manitoba Premier Wab Kinew told CTV's Power Play on Monday, arguing that Canadians need flexibility in the face of high inflation.
EXPLAINER: What is Gaza's Ministry of Health and how does it calculate the war's death toll?
How many Palestinians have been killed in the Gaza Strip since the war between Israel and Hamas started?
Why we could see more bouts of intense northern lights in the next year
On the heels of an active weekend for northern lights across the globe, scientists are anticipating even more vibrant shows in the coming months.
Judge chides Trump as ex-president testifies in civil fraud trial: 'This is not a political rally'
The judge presiding over the civil fraud trial of Donald Trump admonished him to keep his answers concise, reminding him and the courtroom that "this is not a political rally" as the former president and leading Republican president candidate began testifying in a lawsuit accusing him of dramatically inflating his net worth.
Canada Post honours Mona Parsons in special Remembrance Day stamp
Canada Post is honouring Mona Parsons, the only non-military Canadian woman to be imprisoned by the German army during the second World War, with their annual Remembrance Day stamp.
Two Nigerian workers killed in generator explosion at Canada's high commission
Two Nigerian maintenance workers were killed Monday and two others injured when a diesel tank exploded at Canada's high commission in Abuja.
Vancouver
-
Reports of 'fetal and neonatal deaths' linked to unauthorized midwives, B.C. college says
The B.C. College of Nurses and Midwives has received 13 reports of incidents involving unauthorized midwifery over the last 18 months – including some that had tragic outcomes for parents.
-
Stanley Park Train expected to re-open for Bright Nights, officials say
The Stanley Park Train is on track to re-open for this year’s Bright Nights event, according to the City of Vancouver.
-
Social media warning about 'extremely violent' Vancouver sexual assault prompts police investigation
An alarming social media post that began circulating Sunday in Vancouver has prompted a police investigation, according to authorities.
Edmonton
-
Concerns expressed over Alberta premier's promise to protect parental rights in speech to UCP
It was her promise to keep parents in control of their children's education that garnered the loudest cheers and rounds of applause for Alberta Premier Danielle Smith at her party's annual general meeting this weekend in Calgary.
-
Fort Saskatchewan couple celebrating doubly unique birth of daughter
Kinsley Jane's birth is a story her parents will be telling for the rest of her life.
-
City affordable housing grants spur development, provide homes for low-income earners
Edmonton's former downtown YMCA building is being transformed into modern apartments, with a beer hall and stores at street level — but not for wealthy young professionals.
Toronto
-
'All of a sudden I started smelling smoke': Woman recounts escaping from burning vehicle on Hwy. 401
A 32-year-old woman says she is lucky to be alive after her car randomly caught fire while she was driving on Highway 401 last weekend.
-
Police investigating fatal daylight shooting at Scarborough apartment building
One person is dead after a daylight shooting inside a Scarborough apartment building on Monday afternoon.
-
Suspect sought after hateful messaging scrawled on window of North York store
Toronto police are asking for the public’s help as they work to identify a suspect who allegedly wrote hateful messaging on the window of a store in North York late last week.
Calgary
-
Vision for Calgary's Downtown West development plan released
Plans to redesign Calgary's Downtown West were made public Monday, as part of an effort to create a stronger and more active city core.
-
Northwest Calgary elementary school placed into lockdown due to nearby police investigation
A northwest Calgary elementary school was locked down on Monday afternoon due to a police investigation in the community.
-
'Making life less affordable': Smith among premiers pushing for halt of carbon tax
Alberta Premier Danielle Smith joined together with leaders from across the country on Monday as they called for Ottawa's carbon pricing measures to be more fair.
Montreal
-
Quebec rejects offer to not raise tuition for McGill, Concordia students
The Quebec government is rejecting a proposal from McGill and Concordia universities that would keep tuition fees for out-of-province students the same starting next fall.
-
Quebec public sector unions go on strike, announce 72-hour walkout later this month
Members of four major public sector unions in Quebec walked off the job on Monday and promised another series of strikes later this month if progress isn't made at the bargaining table.
-
Transit companies want meeting with premier but Quebec transport minister says her offer is 'final'
Quebec's transport minister made it clear Monday when it comes to her offer to transit companies: there will be no more negotiating.
Atlantic
-
Man wanted for hitting pedestrian with car arrested: Truro police
A 30-year-old man has been arrested after police say he hit another man with a car in Truro, N.S., last week.
-
Man facing first-degree murder charge following fatal Halifax stabbing
A man is facing a charge of first-degree murder in connection with the stabbing death of a woman in the Spryfield area of Halifax last year.
-
Canada Post pays tribute to N.S. war hero Mona Parsons
Canada Post unveiled a new stamp Monday in honour of Mona Parsons, a war hero from Nova Scotia’s Annapolis Valley.
Winnipeg
-
'Absolutely horrendous': City exploring options for lights at St. James Costco
A proposal at city hall could make it safer and easier to get in and out of a Winnipeg Costco.
-
Man accused of killing four women, disposing of bodies, pleads not guilty in Winnipeg
A man accused of killing four women, two of whose remains are believed to be in a Winnipeg-area landfill, maintained his innocence on the first day of a pretrial hearing.
-
Manitoba woman charged in fatal rollover had three-times legal blood alcohol limit: RCMP
A woman has died and another is facing an impaired driving charge after a minivan rolled into a ditch off a Manitoba roadway.
Kitchener
-
Kitchener considers housing options to keep up with growth of Conestoga College
The City of Kitchener is attempting to find a balance in the Lower Doon area of Kitchener.
-
Kitchener Christmas market cancellation being investigated by police
Waterloo regional police say they are now investigating 22 reports of theft in connection to the cancellation of a Kitchener Christmas market.
-
Alleged impaired driver hits two cars, drives through front yards in Kitchener
An alleged impaired driver has been arrested after he allegedly hit two other cars, mounted the curb, drove on the sidewalk, then rolled through two font yards.
Regina
-
'Will they want to work here?': Sask. NDP worries alleged racism at Regina hospital will affect international recruitment
Saskatchewan New Democrats say they're worried the province's recruitment and retention of health-care professionals will suffer following allegations of racism and discrimination at a Regina hospital.
-
Two men and a child are dead after falling through the ice on a Sask. lake
Three people are dead after falling through the ice on Humboldt Lake on Saturday.
-
Trial begins for Adam Roland Hook, accused in 2021 murder of Jeffrey Gerald Lehto
The trial of Adam Roland Hook – a Regina man accused of killing 30-year-old Jeffrey Gerald Lehto in January of 2021 – officially began on Monday.
Barrie
-
Rain, freezing rain and snow in the forecast across central Ontario: Here's when to expect it
A low-pressure system is expected to cross over the Great Lakes mid-week, bringing snow, freezing rain and ice pellets to northern Ontario.
-
Garbage fire dumped onto Horseshoe Valley Road takes 60,000 gallons water to extinguish
It took fire crews 60,000 gallons of water to put out a fire that ignited in the back of a garbage truck late Monday morning as it travelled on Horseshoe Valley Road in Springwater Township.
-
Ontario tribunal deliberates fate of Wasaga Beach doctor accused of sexual abuse, unprofessional conduct
The Ontario Physicians and Surgeons Discipline Tribunal is now deciding the fate of a suspended Wasaga Beach and Angus family doctor accused of sexual abuse and inappropriate relationships.
Saskatoon
-
Two men and a child are dead after falling through the ice on a Sask. lake
Three people are dead after falling through the ice on Humboldt Lake on Saturday.
-
Opening of new Saskatoon community market delayed until March
It will be at least another four months until there will be life back at the former farmers' market building at Market Square in the Riversdale neighbourhood, despite some hope that it would be open already.
-
Saskatoon play tells the stories of the Canadian artists sent to document wars
An upcoming performance at Persephone Theatre highlights the impact of art and artists during wartime.
Northern Ontario
-
NDP-backed Conservative motion to expand carbon tax carve-out to all home heating defeated in the House
Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre's non-binding motion calling on Prime Minister Justin Trudeau to extend the carbon tax pause on home heating oil to all forms of home heating failed to pass Monday.
-
International student victim of northern Ont. college’s ‘overbooking’ policy
A student from India has been left in a desperate situation after his admission to a college in northern Ontario was revoked a few months before he was to arrive in Canada.
-
Police pass animal cruelty investigation to provincial welfare agency
An investigation that started last month into abuse allegations has been transferred to Ontario Provincial Animal Welfare Services, Kirkland Lake police say.