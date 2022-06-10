'This is a kick in the guts': B.C. home for Ukrainian refugees targeted by thieves

Thieves have pillaged a former resort property in East Sooke, B.C., that was converted into a home for Ukrainian refugees.

Brian Holowaychuk has worked for months to convert the 82-acre property into a free home for the refugees.

The crooks have come three times, stealing about $30,000 worth of copper wiring and tools, he said. The thefts have left the whole property without water for days.

"This is a kick in the guts to have guys that have no respect or care for other people on this planet, it really hurts," said Holowaychuk on Thursday.

"They’d probably kick a cat if they were walking down the street," he said in disgust. "These are just lowlifes"

Holowaychuk, his wife Sharon, and an army of volunteers have been tirelessly fixing up the property since the war in Ukraine began.

"The way I look at it, Putin’s not taking any time off. I’m not neither," he said.

Currently, three families are staying at the property, where Holowaychuk ultimately plans to house up to 100 refugees, including some camping or living in trailers.

Those refugees that are already there were shocked by the recent crimes at their new home.

Pam Blackstone is a retired teacher who is volunteering to teach the refugees English. She is also disturbed by the thefts. "It’s disgusting. I’m speechless, it’s horrible," she said Thursday. "I hope they catch them."

$5,000 REWARD OFFERED

Sooke RCMP say they're investigating the crimes.

Meanwhile, Holowaychuk has set up extra security cameras on the property.

He notes the thieves left behind some of their gear, including a yellow wheelbarrow and some shovels.

He's offering a reward for tips leading to an arrest. "They're low as low gets and that's why I’m putting a $5,000 reward out," said Holowaychuk.

Meanwhile, multiple Ukrainian families are arriving next week, and Holowaychuk refuses to let these setbacks set him back in his project.

"It just makes me double down," he said.