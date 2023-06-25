This B.C. private island could be yours for $2.25 million

For those dreaming of an off-the-grid lifestyle, an entire island in B.C. that’s currently on the market might be calling your name.

And at $2,250,000, this private sanctuary will run you not too much more than the average home cost in Vancouver or Victoria.

The locale in question is Fane Island, a Gulf Island located a two minute boat ride from Hope Bay on Pender Island.

Fane Island in B.C. is for sale (Colliers)The 1.9 acre property boasts a lighthouse; ancient fir, arbutus and Gerry Oak trees; a protected harbour and two beaches.

The concrete foundation for a boathouse is already there, as are two sites prime for houses.

And while you build your island paradise, there’s a small cabin with a kitchen and sleeping loft ready to go in the meantime.

“With its dramatic winter storms and long, balmy, calm summer evenings around a camp fire on the beach; with its playful baby seals, sea otters, mink and resident bald eagle, Fane Island has brought unforgettable memories to its owners—he a writer and she a painter— for well over a quarter century,” the listing reads.

Fane Island in B.C. is for sale (Colliers)According to a brochure for the property, the off-the-grid power generator is reportedly operational, but is in need of an upgrade.

“The most unique and dramatic of the small Gulf Islands, Fane Island offers total privacy and spectacular views. Alone in your own inland-sea of Plumper Sound, you will see spectacular sunrises over snow-capped Mount Baker, long multi island views to Harrow Strait to the south, blazing sunsets over Navy Channel,” the listing reads. “Why not make the next blazingly alive quarter century yours?”

Fane Island in B.C. is for sale (Colliers)