This B.C. brewery used AI to develop their newest beer

A brewery in B.C.'s capital city used the popular artificial intelligence program ChatGPT to design its newest beer.

Whistle Buoy Brewing Company in Victoria asked ChatGPT to create a recipe for a hazy pale ale, and the company says it delivered "a full recipe that actually made sense."

"Minds blown, we decided to give the recipe a shot and the beer is tasting great," said the brewery in a release Friday.

The brewery also took it a step further, using ChatGPT to write a marketing description for the beer, and using AI tool Midjourney to create marketing art for the product.

"Introducing Robo Beer, our latest brew that was crafted with the help of artificial intelligence," reads part of the AI-generated description of the beer.

"This hazy pale ale is a masterpiece of modern brewing techniques, using a combination of pale ale malt, wheat malt, and flaked oats to create a soft, pillowy mouthfeel."

Whistle Buoy notes that human guidance was still required to brew the beer and direct the art created by Midjourney for its marketing video.

"It's tricky to control," said animator Ryan Steele, who worked on the video. "Hence my combining different images to make what I needed for animation."

"As it stands right now, I do not fear an AI overthrow of the human race," he joked.

The full AI-generated description of Whistle Buoy's new Robo Beer can be found below.