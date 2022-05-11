Think Communications opens national headquarters in Victoria heritage building

At a time when many businesses are moving away from in-person office spaces, a Vancouver Island-based tech company is doubling its physical presence with a new headquarters at an iconic Victoria location.

Think Communications has moved into the former A&B Sound building at Yates and Broad streets.

Since 2015, the services provider has helped businesses across the island and Lower Mainland manage technological upgrades, while providing day-to-day tech support.

“One of the reasons why I chose a heritage building downtown is it’s a great metaphor for what we do at Think,” said managing partner Glen Buhler.

"We’re all about going into an organization, whether it’s been around for 100 years or 20 years… and really kind of reinvigorating them with technology."

The new location will act as Think’s national headquarters while operations continue at its other offices in Saanich, B.C., and Vancouver.

During the pandemic, the company says its employees were missing out on personal connections, and the team was starting to drift apart.

According to Buhler, the hope is that the new space will help inspire the team and boost productivity.

"Now the team is really gelling, and being in the knowledge business, we find that there’s a lot more synergies that are created when you see people," he said. "It’s just a huge benefit to having people back together."

A grand opening celebration at the new location is planned for Thursday.