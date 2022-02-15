'They were loved': Women's Memorial March commemorated on Vancouver Island

A Women's Memorial March event takes place at Vancouver Island University on Feb. 14, 2022 (CTV News) A Women's Memorial March event takes place at Vancouver Island University on Feb. 14, 2022 (CTV News)

Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Vancouver

Edmonton

Toronto

Calgary

Montreal

Atlantic

Winnipeg

Kitchener

Regina

Barrie

Saskatoon

Northern Ontario