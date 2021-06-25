VICTORIA -- Temperatures in Victoria are expected to break long-standing records this weekend.

Heat records could fall from Saturday through Monday, according to Environment Canada.

Starting this Saturday, June 26, Victoria is forecasted to reach a record-breaking 32 C. The current heat record for June 26 is 29.6 C, set in 2002.

On Sunday, temperatures are expected to rise even higher to 35 C. The current record for June 27 is 29.5 C, set in 1995.

On Monday, Environment Canada is predicting temperatures of 33 C in Victoria, almost three degrees above the record of 30.5 C set in 1995.

Earlier this week, Victoria broke an over 100-year-old weather record. Temperatures reached 28.9 C in Victoria on Monday, June 21, well above the record of 25 C set in 1902.

Looking forward, temperatures on Tuesday may not break records, but are forecasted to come close. Environment Canada is predicting a balmy 31 C on Tuesday, nearing the record of 31.7 C set in 1995.

The heat will begin dipping back down below the 30 C mark on Wednesday, when Environment Canada predicts a temperature of 27 C in Victoria. The record set for this day, June 30, is 33.3 C set in 1942.

"An exceptionally strong ridge of high pressure will develop over British Columbia likely resulting in record breaking temperatures," says Environment Canada in a heat warning posted for Greater Victoria and Inland Vancouver Island. "The duration of this heat wave is concerning as there is little relief at night with elevated overnight temperatures."

Environment Canada recommends drinking plenty of water and watching for signs of heat-related illnesses. A full list of tips on how to beat the heat can be found here.