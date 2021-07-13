VICTORIA -- More than a dozen athletes from Vancouver Island are taking part in the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games, which begins in less than two weeks.

Tokyo 2020, which was postponed one year due to the COVID-19 pandemic, will run from July 23 to Aug. 8.

Some 11,090 athletes from around the world will compete in 339 events at the international competition.

Canada is sending 371 athletes to represent the country. Fifteen of those athletes have hometowns on Vancouver Island, according to the Canadian Olympic Committee.

The athletes, what event they're participating in, and their age can be found below.

Other athletes who may be living on the island but did not grow up in the region are not included in this list.

Athletics

Alycia Butterworth, Parksville, 28

Cameron Levins, Black Creek, 32

Michael Mason, Nanoose Bay, 34

Cycling (Track)

Jay Lamoureux, Victoria, 25

Field Hockey

James Kirkpatrick, Victoria, 30

Rowing

Caileigh Filmer, Victoria, 24

Patrick Keane, Victoria, 23

Avalon Wasteneys, Campbell River, 23

Christine Roper, Victoria, 31

Rugby (Men)

Connor Braid, Victoria, 31

Mike Fuailefau, Victoria, 29

Patrick Kay, Duncan, 27

Jake Thiel, Victoria, 24

Softball

Emma Entzminger, Victoria, 25

Triathlon