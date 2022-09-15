'The work continues': Langford community group updates its efforts to help Ukraine

Svitlana Amakhnovtc, the team’s interpreter meets with a Ukrainian refugee at the Ukrainian Safe Haven in east Sooke Svitlana Amakhnovtc, the team’s interpreter meets with a Ukrainian refugee at the Ukrainian Safe Haven in east Sooke

Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Vancouver

Edmonton

Toronto

Calgary

Montreal

Atlantic

Winnipeg

Kitchener

Regina

Barrie

Saskatoon

Northern Ontario