The Offspring, Simple Plan announce Victoria tour stop

California pop-punk band the Offspring will be coming to Victoria this fall, with support from Canadian rockers Simple Plan.

The Offspring announced the Canadian leg of their Let The Bad Times Roll tour on Tuesday. The 18-date tour kicks off in Halifax on Oct. 31 and will close out in Victoria on Nov. 27 at the Save-On-Foods Memorial Centre.

The Offspring achieved worldwide success with the release of their 1994 album Smash, which sold more than 11 million copies.

Let the Bad Times Roll marks the band's 10th studio album and third album produced by legendary Canadian producer Bob Rock.

"This album is probably the most cathartic thing we've done," Offspring singer-songwriter Dexter Holland said in a press release announcing the tour Tuesday.

"The messages might be dark, but at the end what’s left is that communication is important, working through feelings is important and most of all, hope is important."

Montreal's multi-platinum-selling Simple Plan said in a statement they were excited to join the tour, noting "a lot of our Canadian fans have been waiting for a very long time for this and we’re absolutely thrilled to play for them all over the country."

Tickets for the tour go on sale Friday at 10 a.m. and are available here.

Let the Bad Times Roll Canadian tour dates