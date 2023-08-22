The latest news on the wildfires ravaging British Columbia
Threatening wildfires across British Columbia have destroyed structures and forced more than 27,000 people from their homes. The province remains in a state of emergency as crews battle the more than 375 active blazes burning across B.C.
Here are the latest developments on the B.C. wildfires (all times are PT):
---
2:30 p.m.
Canadian Blood Services has put out a call for people outside the Kelowna area to donate blood and plasma.
The organization says more than 200 donation appointments have been cancelled while the community grapples with the wildfires.
It's asking anyone in the province who can safely get to a donation event to help.
---
1:02 p.m.
The Metro Vancouver Regional District has ended the air quality advisory that has covered most of the are asince Saturday.
The regional district says in a statement that a change in weather has reduced the amount of fine particulate matter in the air stemming from wildfire smoke in the B-C Interior.
Officials warn, however, that smoke-related air quality advisories can return at any time if the weather conditions change again, as the wildfires in the Interior remain active.
---
11:30 a.m.
Central Okanagan Emergency Operations says assessments to identify properties with significant structural damage from the McDougall Creek wildfire are complete.
It says in a statement that contacting affected residents with updates on the conditions of their properties is a priority today for West Kelowna, Westbank First Nation and the Regional District of Central Okanagan.
The emergency centre says three of four property owners in the City of Kelowna have already been contacted to confirm "significant" structural damage, along with the owners of three properties in the District of Lake Country.
---
11 a.m.
West Kelowna Fire Chief Jason Brolund says the urban search and rescue team brought in to help in the fight against the wildfires has finished its work in West Kelowna.
Brolund says the rescue team used trained dogs to search some sites and it appears no one has died or been reported missing.
The chief estimates the total number of structures completely or partially lost in West Kelowna and the Westbank First Nation will be less than 90.
He says firefighters have saved more than 3,000 structures.
---
B.C. Wildfire Service's Brad Litke says the McDougall Creek wildfire in West Kelowna is currently estimated at 120 square kilometres.
He says the fire in the City of Kelowna is estimated at nearly eight square kilometres and the one burning in the District of Lake Country is nearly four square kilometres.
Litke says the area is expecting light winds today, along with a possible thunderstorm and light rain.
---
9:30 a.m.
WorkSafeBC says employers and workers should stay "vigilant" when it comes to health risks posed by smoke exposure.
It says prolonged exposure can lead to problems including respiratory issues, an aggravation of asthma, eye irritation and increased susceptibility to respiratory infections.
It says employers should limit strenuous outdoor work, encourage breaks in spaces with better indoor air quality and make sure workers who are outside have properly fitting N95 masks.
---
7:37 a.m.
The premier's office has released a tentative schedule for David Eby, Emergency Management Minister Bowinn Ma and Forests Minister Bruce Ralston, who are visiting the fire-ravaged southern Interior.
It says they will be visiting Kamloops, Salmon Arm, Kelowna and Penticton today.
The schedule shows they will meet with local First Nation leadership, evacuees, fire chiefs and crews.
---
7:15 a.m.
Indigenous Services Minister Patty Hajdu says the federal government will fund the cost of the evacuations for First Nations in British Columbia and the Northwest Territories.
But, she says the total evacuation and recovery costs remain undetermined because the fires are still burning.
Hajdu also says Ottawa will help communities that are having cash flow problems as a result of the evacuations.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Aug. 22, 2023.
