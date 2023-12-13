The Geminids meteor shower will peak this week. Here's what causes it and how to see it
On Wednesday night, the Geminids meteor shower, one of the biggest meteor showers of the year, will begin to light up the night sky. To see it, all you need is a good view and a deck chair.
When it comes to space, Ben Dorman knows his stuff. He is he chair of the Friends of the Dominion Astrophysical Observatory and has NASA on his resume. He knows what is about to unfold above our heads.
“The meteors are actually tiny grains of dust that the earth encounters in its orbit,” said Dorman.
Earth will be passing through that cosmic dust field, solar dirt left behind by an asteroid called Phaethon. It spans about five kilometres across, orbiting the sun.
As the earth passes through Phaethon’s dust field, those particles enter earth’s atmosphere and burn up. That gives us a spectacular meteor shower at no risk to the planet.
“Those are called meteors,” said Dorman. “We call meteorites objects that do actually reach the earth’s surface, and they can do incredible amounts of damage.” Like the one that is thought to be responsible for wiping out the dinosaurs.
As for that asteroid that left all its dust in its wake as it passed through earth’s orbit, “We call asteroids that might hit the earth PHAs, potentially hazardous asteroids,” said Dorman.
Phaethon will not hit earth on its current trajectory, but is being monitored by astronomers around the world.
“We have to watch it in case it’s pushed by something and that changes,” said Dorman.
The chances are slim, but it’s better to be safe than sorry.
At the peak of the two-day event, 120 meteors per hour are expected to be seen in the night sky.
Dorman says to find a dark location with a good vantage of the entire sky, because the moon is expected to co-operate.
“The moon is new so it is only up during the day at the moment, so there’s no moonlight,” said Dorman.
He recommends getting to that dark place half an hour before the meteor shower begins to allow your eyes to adjust to the dark conditions.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.
Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
BREAKING Canadian man with criminal record killed at a gym in Mexican resort of Cancun
A Canadian man with a criminal record in his home country has been killed in a shooting at a mall in the Caribbean coast resort of Cancun, Mexican authorities said Wednesday.
How to find out if you're eligible for compensation in the Canada-wide LifeLabs settlement
Canadian LifeLabs customers who had their data breached in a 2019 cyberattack may be eligible for compensation after an Ontario court certified a class-action settlement in October.
Gerard Depardieu stripped of Order of Quebec after vulgar comments caught on camera
Following shocking comments captured on video and posted on social media, Gerard Depardieu has been removed from his Order of Quebec.
Transport Canada says Tesla recall will affect roughly 193,000 cars in Canada
Tesla will recall 193,000 vehicles in Canada to address concerns about safeguards for its driver assistance system Autopilot after announcing a recall of 2.03 million vehicles for the issue in the United States, Transport Canada said Wednesday.
Health Canada warning people not to buy unauthorized injectable drug products
Health Canada is warning people not to buy unauthorized injectable drug products from a company called Canlab Research, saying they 'may pose serious health risks.'
Liberal MPs, Israel's ambassador express 'disappointment' over Canada voting for ceasefire at UN
The pre-existing divisions in Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's Liberal caucus over the federal government's positioning on the Israel-Hamas war were thrust back to the forefront on Wednesday, with MPs expressing differing opinions on Canada voting for 'an immediate humanitarian ceasefire.'
Grocery code launch being held back by dissent from some retailers: board report
After two years of work, the group responsible for developing the grocery code of conduct says its launch is being held back by a lack of support from two major grocers.
B.C. drug smuggler fled to India to avoid 15-year prison sentence: RCMP
Canadian authorities are asking Interpol to issue a "red notice" for the arrest of a Surrey, B.C., man who was convicted of smuggling cocaine into Canada but allegedly fled to India to avoid prison.
'Big Bang Theory' star Kate Micucci reveals she was diagnosed with lung cancer
'Big Bang Theory' star Kate Micucci underwent a recent surgery for lung cancer. Micucci, who played Lucy on the CBS sitcom, shared the news of her diagnosis and treatment on social media over the weekend.
Vancouver
-
Half-interest in B.C. house for sale because of owner's $23-million debt in China
A recent B.C. Supreme Court decision is shedding some light on a bizarre real estate listing offering "undivided half interest" in a five-bedroom home in Richmond for $750,000.
-
Indigenous grandfather wants complaint revisited after Vancouver police refuse in-person apology
Years after they were wrongfully handcuffed by police in downtown Vancouver, Maxwell Johnson and his granddaughter are still waiting for the officers involved to deliver an in-person apology on the Heiltsuk Nation.
-
B.C. drug smuggler fled to India to avoid 15-year prison sentence: RCMP
Canadian authorities are asking Interpol to issue a "red notice" for the arrest of a Surrey, B.C., man who was convicted of smuggling cocaine into Canada but allegedly fled to India to avoid prison.
Edmonton
-
'Blindsided': Owners of evacuated Edmonton condo receive bills for up to $12K
Residents of a north Edmonton condo building that was evacuated earlier this year due to structural concerns say they've received bills for thousands of dollars after a special assessment was done on the building.
-
Police search for man after sexual assault Sunday in Mill Creek Ravine
Edmonton police are looking for a man who sexually assaulted a woman on Sunday afternoon in Edmonton's Mill Creek Ravine.
-
Metro Line LRT to be closed this weekend for testing before NAIT/Blatchford station opens
Services on the Metro Line Northwest LRT will be suspended this weekend.
Toronto
-
Ontario reversing decision to dissolve Peel Region
The Doug Ford government will no longer dissolve the Region of Peel.
-
'Get ready': Doug Ford teases beer and wine in Ontario convenience stores
Beer and wine could be coming to a corner store near you. In a video posted to X on Wednesday, Ontario Premier Doug Ford appears in an aisle of a convenience store, saying, 'We made a promise to you to bring beer and wine to convenience stores and grocery stores across the province of Ontario. Get ready.'
-
How to find out if you're eligible for compensation in the Canada-wide LifeLabs settlement
Canadian LifeLabs customers who had their data breached in a 2019 cyberattack may be eligible for compensation after an Ontario court certified a class-action settlement in October.
Calgary
-
50 new Calgary police officers to be funded by provincial government
The province is pledging to cover salaries, benefits, equipment and vehicles for 50 new Calgary Police Service officers to patrol high-crime areas and boost safety.
-
Calgary man charged in fatal Tuesday road rage incident
A Calgary man faces manslaughter charges after a man died following a road rage incident in northeast Calgary Tuesday afternoon.
-
Another Sawka brother drawing rave reviews from the Okotoks Oilers
Playing hockey for the Okotoks Oilers is a family tradition for the Sawkas.
Montreal
-
'Catastrophic': Quebec reportedly set to impose higher French-language requirements for English universities
Catastrophic. Ridiculous. Simply impossible. McGill University's deputy provost, Fabrice Labeau, did not mince words when reacting to a media report that Quebec is going to not only raise tuition fees for non-Quebec students but also require 80 per cent of those students attending English universities to reach level 6 in French proficiency.
-
Man, 22, stabbed on Montreal bus; suspect arrested
A man was sent to hospital with stab wounds after an altercation on a bus in the city's west end, Montreal police said Wednesday night.
-
Montreal missed out on Taylor Swift Eras Tour stop because of Olympic Stadium's condition: minister
Quebec's tourism minister confirmed the news that Swifties didn't want to hear: Montreal missed out on a chance to host Taylor Swift for her highly anticipated Eras Tour. The reason: the deteriorating condition of Montreal's Olympic Stadium.
Atlantic
-
N.S. RCMP ask public to help find man wanted on provincewide warrant
The Colchester County District RCMP is asking for help from the public to find a man wanted on a province-wide arrest warrant in Nova Scotia.
-
N.B. offers two months' rent through new bank program
Some New Brunswick renters who need extra cash to stay housed will be able to apply to the province’s new "Rent Bank" program.
-
N.S. police still looking for man who went missing in September
Nova Scotia RCMP continue to ask the public for help in finding an elderly man who went missing three months ago.
Winnipeg
-
'Economic circumstances have changed': Manitoba unions call on NDP to reverse provincial tax cuts to fulfill election promises
Manitoba’s largest unions are concerned the NDP government will be unable to fulfill its promises as a result of the most recent financial data, according to an open letter published Wednesday
-
Manitoba First Nations appear a step closer to gaining a casino in Winnipeg
Manitoba Premier Wab Kinew said Wednesday he is open to considering a First Nations-run casino in Winnipeg, reversing long-standing opposition to the idea under previous governments.
-
'A moral decision to make': Manitoba school division considering international trip changes
A Manitoba school division is considering changes to its international field trip program.
Kitchener
-
Region of Waterloo council rejects attempt to trim police budget by $1.5M
Despite a motion from Councillor Colleen James to remove $1.5 million from the police service’s portion of the Region of Waterloo budget, council voted in favour of keeping it as is.
-
'Shameful' and 'inexcusable': Justice denied for Fergus, Ont. woman after sexual assault case tossed out due to court delays
A Fergus, Ont. woman has lost all faith in the justice system after her sexual assault case was thrown out due to staffing shortages and courtroom closures.
-
13 scams to watch for this holiday season
The holidays are all about giving -– and scammers are counting on it. Many thieves use the spirit of the season for their own financial gain.
Regina
-
'Renewed hope': Victim of alleged Prairie Boy Windows fraud speaks out after arrest made
Adam Beadle is one of the many unhappy customers who approached Prairie Boy Windows for work on his home. After putting down a $1,500 deposit, he never heard from the contractor again.
-
Following fire, Regina Battery Depot to re-open at different location, some layoffs issued
After a fire forced the temporary closure of Regina Battery Depot (RBD), the store will re-open at a different location, with adjustments to business operations.
-
Regina city manager appointed new chair of interim REAL board
Regina’s city manager Niki Anderson has been appointed as the new chair of the interim Regina Exhibition Association Limited (REAL) board of directors.
Barrie
-
Collingwood's Town Council approves new official plan
On Monday, Collingwood’s town council amended their official plan that requires ground floor space in their historic downtown area to be retail only.
-
Five-year low in production for Canadian maple syrup producers
A new report from Statistics Canada shows maple syrup production hit a five-year low in Canada this year, a trend the agency blames on severe weather and changing temperatures.
-
Snow squall warning issued for parts of Simcoe County, Muskoka
A blast of winter is expected to hit parts of Simcoe County and Muskoka throughout the day on Wednesday.
Saskatoon
-
Sask. Mountie killed man in self-defence, lawyers argue
The Crown says a Saskatchewan Mountie brought his lover to a secluded area to kill him, but his lawyers say he shot the man in self-defence.
-
'Science wasn't taught': Sask. children's advocate finds independent schools are failing students
The Saskatchewan Advocate for Children and Youth is making a series of recommendations to the provincial government to improve oversight at independent schools.
-
Sask. teachers' union says labour disruption is 'virtually inevitable'
The Saskatchewan Teachers' Federation (STF) says labour disruption is "virtually inevitable" after a lack of progress over five days of meetings with a labour ministry conciliation board.
Northern Ontario
-
Notorious Sudbury murderer faces new investigation in North Bay
North Bay police have confirmed that Robert Steven Wright is facing a new criminal investigation.
-
Attempted murder suspects in North Bay shoved victim into clothes dryer
A man and a woman in the North Bay have been charged with attempted murder after a victim was stabbed, beaten and shoved into a clothes dryer.
-
Toronto fugitive on the lam for two years arrested in northern Ont.
A 30-year-old man wanted for murder in Toronto was arrested Tuesday during a drug raid in Magnetawan, Anishinabek Police say.