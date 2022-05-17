'That's momhood': Breastfeeding B.C. woman saves pet goose from eagle attack

A front door camera at a home in British Columbia captured the moment when a woman saved her pet goose from an eagle attack, while also nursing her newborn.

Cait Oakley and Mike Lazic live in North Saanich and say they've had a few chickens eaten by wildlife before, including three chickens that were killed within the past week.

Earlier this week, however, Oakley was able to save their female goose, Frankie, before she was whisked away.

'EAGLE JUST SWOOPED DOWN'

The couple says that Frankie knows to come to the front door if she needs their attention, like she's done before when she's encountered raccoons.

"She just sounded different so I went to the front door in the middle of feeding our babe," said Oakley.

"As soon as I opened the door the eagle just swooped down right then," she said. "That was the only thing in my head, just like, 'Drop it!'"

Oakley yelled and rushed at the eagle, scaring it away and saving Frankie's life.

"She's definitely a part of the family," said the B.C. woman about the goose. "She wanders around with us when we're gardening. She'll nibble at you – at your clothes – for treats. She's a very big presence in our lives."

Lazic says he knew "something was up" when he heard Oakley yell.

"Mike just ran outside and the first thing he said to me was, 'You're topless,' and I'm like, 'I'm very aware of the situation,'" said Oakley.

Lazic says it was a struggle to get the frightened Frankie back into her coop following the attack.

'THAT'S MOMHOOD'

Now that things have settled down, Frankie is still allowed to wander around the yard, but the family does have pens for all their animals.

"We've lost a lot of animals due to hawks and minks and otters and raccoons, so now we have everything secure," said Lazic.

All things considered, the family is in good spirits after the eagle attack.

"If something was to go viral, I'd prefer to be clothed and not in some boxer briefs but hey, you know what, that's momhood," said Oakley. "Got to save my goose from the eagle."