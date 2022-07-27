'That’s a first': Man taken to hospital after getting trapped behind Victoria church organ

A man was taken to hospital in Victoria on Wednesday after he got trapped behind the pipes of a church organ while performing maintenance work.

Firefighters responded just before noon to St. John the Divine Anglican Church on Quadra Street for a report of "a person trapped in a pipe organ," said Victoria fire Capt. Rich Sulsbury.

"That’s a first and hopefully that'll be the last," the fire captain added.

The trapped man was able to free himself and was lowered back to the ground by the fire department before he was taken away by paramedics.

"There's a lot of pipes up there, it's a tight space, and I think he just lost his balance and got trapped," Sulsbury said.

The man suffered minor injuries and was fully conscious when he was taken from the scene.