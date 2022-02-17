'That level of stupidity': Horgan condemns protesters who yelled at health-care worker, obstructed car

B.C. Premier John Horgan says he's disappointed to hear that protesters accosted an Island Health worker who was trying to reach a patient in Victoria on Saturday.

Island Health says the incident occurred during an anti-mandate protest near the B.C. legislature, when a health-care provider was driving to a patient's home in James Bay.

"Multiple protesters were yelling obscenities, and protest vehicles around the Island Health car made it difficult for the care provider to get through," said the health authority in a statement Thursday.

After the incident occurred, Island Health says it made changes to some of its protocols for safety reasons.

Health-care providers are now asked to use vehicles that do not display Island Health logos "in certain situations" and are encouraged to ask VicPD for escorts if they feel unsafe. Workers are also instructed to travel together when possible, according to Island Health.

"Our care providers should not have to face this unacceptable behavior when they are fulfilling their roles," said Island Health. "Their focus should be on the wellbeing of the people they are caring for, not worrying about their own safety."

'NOT ACCEPTABLE'

While speaking at a live briefing on B.C.'s economy Thursday, Horgan said he was concerned to hear of the incident.

"My first reaction is profound disappointment," he said.

The premier noted that he's spent several months recently in the health-care system for cancer treatments, saying he's had a firsthand look at how hard health-care staff are working.

"Going to those health-care workers, going to their worksites where they've been day after day, sometimes working double shifts … the last thing those heroes need, quite frankly, is thuggery and belligerence," he said.

Despite years of pandemic stress and protests, Horgan says health-care workers are still dedicated to their patients.

"(Health-care workers) will be there regardless of that thuggery and belligerence," he said.

"Those health-care workers will be there to hold their hand as they're intubated," he added, referring to protesters.

"It's just not acceptable. I think I speak for all British Columbians (with) profound regret that there's that level of stupidity in some of our fellow citizens," said the premier.