VICTORIA -- Special weather statements warning of heat have been posted for parts of Vancouver Island Monday, as high temperatures are once again forecasted to sweep the island.

Environment Canada has posted special weather statements for Greater Victoria, East Vancouver Island and Inland Vancouver Island, where temperatures are expected to reach the low 30s later this week.

According to Environment Canada, temperatures are expected to reach 31 C in Victoria on Thursday and Friday, before dipping down to 29 C on Saturday.

Evenings are expected to be clear with temperatures hovering around the mid-teens, according to the weather agency.

(Aug. 9, 2021 / Environment Canada)

Farther up the island, temperatures are expected to reach slightly higher.

In Nanaimo, Duncan, and Courtenay, temperatures of up to 32 C are expected on Thursday and Friday, with overnight temperatures of roughly 18 C.

Similar heat is forecasted in Campbell River, where temperatures are expected to break 30 C by Wednesday.

"The time frame of hot weather is Wednesday to Saturday with Thursday forecast to be the hottest day," reads the special weather statements.

"Watch for the effects of heat illness: swelling, rash, cramps, fainting, heat exhaustion, heat stroke and the worsening of some health conditions," says Environment Canada, adding that young children, older adults, pregnant women, people who work outdoors and people with chronic illnesses are most at risk.

On the island's west coast, temperatures are expected to be milder. Temperatures are forecasted to hover around the mid- to low-20s in Tofino and Ucluelet for the whole week.