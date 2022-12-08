Teenage girl sexually assaulted by 2 men in Victoria park: police

Police in Victoria are asking the public to help identify two men after a teenage girl reported she was sexually assaulted in Topaz Park.

Investigators say the assault happened between 9 a.m. and 10 a.m. Tuesday. The girl was walking through the park when she was stopped by two men near the field house and washrooms at the corner of Finlayson and Glasgow streets.

The two men sexually assaulted the exchange student before she broke free and ran to a safe location where she told an adult what happened, police said.

Both men are described as approximately 60 years old with dark hair and were wearing black shirts, black pants and black shoes.

The men were each carrying a large backpack and had a disheveled appearance, the girl told police.

Police say the incident was reported to police Tuesday night but officers couldn't interview her until Wednesday night as her parents live in another country.

The investigation is ongoing and officers are working to identify and locate the suspects, police said in a release Thursday.

Anyone with surveillance video from the area or who witnessed the incident is asked to call Victoria police at 250-995-7654.

Survivors of sexual violence in Victoria are encouraged to visit the Victoria police's We Believe You website.