Teen pedestrian killed, vehicle seized after crash in Nanaimo

A 15-year-old boy is dead and police have seized a vehicle after the teen was struck on the highway Saturday in Nanaimo, B.C.

Mounties say the teen was hit at 10:30 p.m. along the southbound lanes of the Nanaimo Parkway near the intersection with Aulds Road.

The driver did not remain at the scene of the crash.

Police say witnesses called 911 to report someone running in and out of traffic just before the collision.

On Sunday morning, a woman in her 20s told police she was the driver who struck the boy, police said in a statement Monday.

The older model Nissan SUV was seized for forensic investigation and the woman was released, according to police.

The highway was closed for several hours while investigators examined the scene.

At the time of the collision, it was cloudy, raining lightly, and the victim was wearing dark clothing, police said.

The police investigation is ongoing. Anyone with dashcam video or eye-witness evidence of the crash is asked to contact the Nanaimo RCMP at 250-754-2345.