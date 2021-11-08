Teen killed in motorcycle crash on Vancouver Island

Victoria -

RCMP are investigating after a 16-year-old resident of Courtenay, B.C., died in a motorcycle crash on Sunday afternoon.

The crash occurred around 4:30 p.m. on Island Highway North near Endall Road, according to the Comox Valley RCMP.

Police say it appears the motorcycle was travelling at a "high rate of speed" when it collided with a car that was crossing the highway.

The driver of the car suffered minor injuries in the crash, Mounties say.

First responders rushed to the collision and attempted to treat the youth. However, they were declared dead at the scene, police say.

"The Comox Valley RCMP offer our most sincere condolences to the family and friends of this young person," said Const. Monika Terragni, media relations officer for the Comox Valley RCMP.

"Undoubtedly, our entire community will be impacted by this heartbreaking loss," she said.

Comox Valley RCMP are investigating the crash alongside the police Integrated Collision Analysis and Reconstruction Service.

Anyone who witnessed the crash, or who may have information on the incident, is asked to call Comox Valley RCMP at 250-338-1321.